As United Bankshares West V (UBSI) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Trimmed Position; Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Has Cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) Position by $609,840

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc decreased its stake in United Bankshares Inc West V (UBSI) by 64.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc sold 38,503 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 21,137 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $766,000, down from 59,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in United Bankshares Inc West V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.78B market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $37.09. About 158,565 shares traded. United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) has risen 0.24% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UBSI News: 20/03/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK CORP AUB.PS – FY NET INCOME 2.8 BLN PESOS, UP 23%; 23/04/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, GROUP NET INTEREST INCOME 53.55 BLN NAIRA VS 51.59 BLN NAIRA; 30/05/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK CORP AUB.PS – APPROVED DECLARATION OF CASH DIVIDENDS OF 1.60 PESOS PER SHARE; 11/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA APPROVES RAISING UP TO INR15B IN EQUITY; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK 4Q PROVISIONS 13.8B RUPEES; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK GROSS NPA 24.1%; 16/05/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK CORP AUB.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 793.1 MLN PESOS VS 648.5 MLN PESOS; 11/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA – APPROVED RAISING EQUITY CAPITAL FOR UP TO 15 BLN RUPEES VIA QIP; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS – MARCH QTR INTEREST EARNED 21.88 BLN RUPEES VS 23.52 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 19/03/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA – EXERCISE OF CALL OPTION ON AT-1 BONDS

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc decreased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) by 3.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc sold 6,776 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.04% . The institutional investor held 167,145 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.09M, down from 173,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $100.41. About 274,923 shares traded. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) has risen 10.03% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RS News: 16/03/2018 – Reliance Steel May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Months; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – “METAL PRICING ENVIRONMENT REMAINED VERY STRONG THROUGHOUT QUARTER”; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q EPS $2.30; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q Net $169M; 05/03/2018 AA, RS, $MT.NL and 2 more: JUST IN: Republican leaders say they aren’t ruling out action in response to the threatened Trump tariffs on steel and aluminum. – ! $MT.NL $AA $RS $X $AKS; 05/03/2018 – Dir Sharkey III Gifts 500 Of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q Adj EPS $2.30; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel Sees 2Q EPS $2.60-EPS $2.70; 27/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO RS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $98

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold RS shares while 118 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 53.45 million shares or 4.77% less from 56.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs Inc has invested 0.14% in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Fil Limited holds 0.01% or 59,720 shares in its portfolio. Smithfield Tru stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Us Bank De accumulated 738 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo & Com Mn stated it has 364,026 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.02% or 10,279 shares. Tdam Usa reported 12,269 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0.02% in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). James Investment Inc invested in 0.05% or 8,661 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Liability Com reported 24 shares. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 0% or 5,000 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Signaturefd Limited invested 0% in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Heartland Advsr has invested 0.02% in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 181 shares stake.

Analysts await Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, down 17.77% or $0.43 from last year’s $2.42 per share. RS’s profit will be $132.65 million for 12.61 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual earnings per share reported by Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.57% negative EPS growth.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc, which manages about $572.13 million and $604.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (NYSE:MNR) by 80,865 shares to 709,567 shares, valued at $9.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 21,855 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,727 shares, and has risen its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold UBSI shares while 63 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 73.11 million shares or 1.68% more from 71.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bancshares De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 21,336 shares. Principal Fincl Group, Iowa-based fund reported 448,651 shares. 623 are held by Dubuque Bancorporation & Tru Co. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 899,172 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Virginia-based Davenport & Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI). Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va reported 8,685 shares stake. Bessemer Gru Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI). Brandywine Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 228,273 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested in 230,984 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability holds 39,340 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.03% in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI). Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI). Voya Management Limited Liability holds 40,189 shares. Citigroup has 0% invested in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) for 15,716 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Lc accumulated 1.26 million shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Analysts await United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, up 1.61% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.62 per share. UBSI’s profit will be $64.17M for 14.72 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by United Bankshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.