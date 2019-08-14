As United Bankshares West V (UBSI) Share Price Declined, Holder Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Has Cut Its Position; Schafer Cullen Capital Management Decreased Its Diageo Plc (Adr) (DEO) Position by $9.44 Million

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc decreased its stake in United Bankshares Inc West V (UBSI) by 64.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc sold 38,503 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 21,137 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $766,000, down from 59,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in United Bankshares Inc West V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $35.5. About 4,627 shares traded. United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) has risen 0.24% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UBSI News: 23/04/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC UBA.LG – QTR ENDED MARCH 2018 GROUP PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX OF 26.56 BLN NAIRA VS 25.47 BLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 18/04/2018 – PAKISTAN’S UNITED BANK 1Q NET INCOME 2.76B RUPEES; EST. 5.97B; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS – MARCH QTR NET NPA 16.49 PCT VS 11.96 PCT PREVIOUS QTR; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS – MARCH QTR NET LOSS 2.61 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 735.6 MLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 10/05/2018 – UNITED BANK TO RAISE MARGINAL COST OF FUNDS-BASED LENDING RATE; 11/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA – APPROVED RAISING EQUITY CAPITAL FOR UP TO 15 BLN RUPEES VIA QIP; 17/04/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA CFO NWAGHODOH COMMENTS IN INTERVIEW; 11/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA APPROVES RAISING UP TO INR15B IN EQUITY; 19/03/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA – EXERCISE OF CALL OPTION ON AT-1 BONDS; 16/05/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK CORP AUB.PS – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME 1.68 BLN PESOS VS 1.54 BLN PESOS

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (Adr) (DEO) by 5.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc sold 57,886 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The hedge fund held 944,133 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $154.47 million, down from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Diageo Plc (Adr) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $163.49. About 30,122 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints Claudia Schubert President U.S. Spirits & Canada, Diageo North America; 24/04/2018 – Diageo Gives Consumers A First-Person Perspective Of Binge Drinking Tragedies In Groundbreaking Virtual Reality Series; 27/04/2018 – Diageo Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – Crown Royal Enlists Racing lcons Marco Andretti And Alexander Rossi To Honor Military Heroes Headed Into The Indianapolis 500; 14/03/2018 – Diageo CEO Ivan Menezes on Leaders With Lacqua (Video); 05/03/2018 Nicole Austin Named General Manager and Distiller of Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. – The Home of George Dickel Tennessee Whisky; 24/05/2018 – Brands Include Seagram’s VO, Goldschlager, Myers’s Rum, Popov, Romana; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO LATAM PRESIDENT ALBERTO GAVAZZI SPEAKS ON ANALYST CALL; 18/04/2018 – Diageo, Plc – Disclosed SEC investigation(s) confirmed as ongoing. Inadequate disclosures make it impossible to assess a material and ongoing risk. (published 31-Jan) $DEO; 24/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Diageo, Petrobras Trade Actively

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62 billion and $6.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bae Systems Plc (Adr) (BAESY) by 27,852 shares to 1.56M shares, valued at $39.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Siemens Ag (Adr) (SIEGY) by 199,991 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.53 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ascendas Real Estate Investmen.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold UBSI shares while 63 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 73.11 million shares or 1.68% more from 71.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Research Cap Ltd (Trc) invested in 0.01% or 2,980 shares. Mairs accumulated 0.06% or 130,359 shares. Invesco Limited invested in 0.01% or 1.23M shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 54,500 shares. Comerica Bancorporation holds 80,418 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Ltd Liability owns 198,202 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Prudential Inc reported 167,310 shares stake. Glenmede Tru Co Na has 987 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust stated it has 1,198 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Trust Advsr LP invested in 0.02% or 224,339 shares. Panagora Asset stated it has 2,769 shares. Moreover, Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI). Parametrica Mgmt reported 0.48% of its portfolio in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI). 124 are held by Moody National Bank Tru Division. Naples Glob Advsr invested in 0.14% or 15,000 shares.

Analysts await United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 3.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.62 per share. UBSI’s profit will be $65.26M for 13.87 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by United Bankshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.03% negative EPS growth.

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc, which manages about $815.35 million and $356.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 2,029 shares to 22,419 shares, valued at $3.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 182,968 shares in the quarter, for a total of 361,722 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).