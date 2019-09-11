As United Bankshares (UBSI) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Mairs & Power Decreased by $936,360 Its Position; Moon Capital Management Upped Its Synchrony Finl (SYF) Position by $779.61 Million

Moon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 30.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc bought 24,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 105,886 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38 billion, up from 81,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $33.8. About 3.57 million shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 21C/SHR FROM 15C, EST. 16.5C; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – BOARD APPROVED A SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM OF UP TO $2.2 BLN THROUGH JUNE 30, 2019; 15/03/2018 – Synchrony Financial: At Feb. 28, 30 Days-Plus Past Due Rate Was 4.9%; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY TO BUY LOOP COMMERCE TO TRANSFORM DIGITAL GIFTING; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY: APPROVAL OF A $2.2B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL MARCH ADJ. NET CHARGE-OFFS 5.9%; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s: About $618M of Synchrony Asset-Backed Securities Rated; 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, Adjusted Net Charge-Off Rate Was 6.4%; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Loan Receivables $78B; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SYF.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.21/SHR

Mairs & Power Inc decreased its stake in United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) by 16.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc sold 26,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 130,359 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72 million, down from 156,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in United Bankshares Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $38.57. About 297,811 shares traded. United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) has risen 0.24% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UBSI News: 23/03/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC UBA.LG – FY GROUP TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 106.36 BLN NAIRA VS 138.15 BLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 26/03/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From United Bank of India; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS – MARCH QTR NET LOSS 2.61 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 735.6 MLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 30/05/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK CORP AUB.PS – APPROVED DECLARATION OF CASH DIVIDENDS OF 1.60 PESOS PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS – TO CONSIDER RAISING CAPITAL NOT EXCEEDING 15 BLN RUPEES IN ONE OR MORE TRANCHES BY QIP, PUBLIC ISSUE OR RIGHTS ISSUE; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK 4Q INTEREST EXPENSE 16.7B RUPEES; 20/03/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK SAYS 2017 NET INCOME ROSE 23%; 20/03/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK CORP AUB.PS – FY NET INCOME 2.8 BLN PESOS, UP 23%; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK 4Q LOSS 2.6B RUPEES; 23/04/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC UBA.LG – QTR ENDED MARCH 2018 GROUP PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX OF 26.56 BLN NAIRA VS 25.47 BLN NAIRA YEAR AGO

Moon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $166.36M and $87.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sk Telecom Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 4,680 shares to 131,692 shares, valued at $3.23B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) by 30 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,864 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Analysts await United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.63 EPS, up 1.61% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.62 per share. UBSI’s profit will be $64.18M for 15.31 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by United Bankshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $80,943 activity.

Mairs & Power Inc, which manages about $7.72B and $8.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cardiovascular Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) by 12,292 shares to 95,404 shares, valued at $3.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) by 121,957 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.08M shares, and has risen its stake in Mgp Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI).