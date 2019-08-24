As United Bankshares (UBSI) Shares Declined, Holder Staley Capital Advisers Has Lowered Its Position; Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Has Lifted Its Waste Management (WM) Position by $8.28 Million as Share Price Rose

Staley Capital Advisers Inc decreased its stake in United Bankshares (UBSI) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Staley Capital Advisers Inc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 175,069 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.35 million, down from 200,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in United Bankshares for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.97% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $35.57. About 296,616 shares traded. United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) has risen 0.24% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UBSI News: 21/05/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK 1Q CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME 797.7M PESOS; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK 4Q INTEREST EXPENSE 16.7B RUPEES; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS – MARCH QTR GROSS NPA 24.10 PCT VS 20.10 PCT PREVIOUS QTR; 30/05/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK CORP AUB.PS – APPROVED DECLARATION OF CASH DIVIDENDS OF 1.60 PESOS PER SHARE; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS – MARCH QTR NET NPA 16.49 PCT VS 11.96 PCT PREVIOUS QTR; 29/03/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS SAYS GOT 26.34 BLN RUPEES IN EQUITY CAPITAL FROM CENTRAL GOVT; 23/04/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC UBA.LG SAYS NO DIVIDEND IS DECLARED IN RESPECT OF THE THREE MONTH PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2018; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK 4Q LOSS 2.6B RUPEES; 18/04/2018 – UNITED BANK 1Q EPS 2.28 RUPEES; EST. 5.03 RUPEES; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS – MARCH QTR NET LOSS 2.61 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 735.6 MLN RUPEES LAST YEAR

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Waste Management Inc (WM) by 659.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co bought 80,383 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The hedge fund held 92,580 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62 million, up from 12,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Waste Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $115.93. About 1.94M shares traded or 10.12% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 15/03/2018 – Federal Register: Hazardous and Solid Waste Management System: Disposal of Coal Combustion Residuals From Electric Utilities;; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Waste Management; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Otlk To Neg On Mojave Desert Mtn Int Waste Mgmt, CA Bnds; 07/03/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s Annual Waste Conference; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Waste Management Showcases Robots That Could Support EM’s Cleanup; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:19 PM; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SR RATING TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net Profit Rises 33%; Lowers Tax Rate Guidance; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY’S

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Newborn Portfolio Update: Waste Management Transferred In – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Waste Management (WM) Reports Election of William B. Plummer to Board – StreetInsider.com” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Close Look At Waste Management, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WM) 14% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Waste Management: Q2 Update – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Second Retail Bank Of Aurora owns 3,366 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Morgan Dempsey Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 77,863 shares or 3.22% of the stock. Dana Advsrs Inc invested 1.62% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Community Gru Limited reported 4,247 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Gateway Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.34% or 373,255 shares. Lakeview Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Co owns 3,616 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Smithfield Tru Com has invested 0.05% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Massachusetts Finance Ma reported 302,629 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Madison Investment Holdings has invested 0.01% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.19% or 385,521 shares. Allsquare Wealth Ltd Llc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 1,977 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.17% or 8,088 shares. Mondrian Invest owns 0% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 469 shares. First Bancorporation Sioux Falls stated it has 0.69% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Exane Derivatives stated it has 0% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 16,045 shares to 9,360 shares, valued at $408,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,659 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,600 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc, which manages about $1.31 billion and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 7,535 shares to 18,792 shares, valued at $2.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 136,517 shares in the quarter, for a total of 712,607 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $80,943 activity.

More notable recent United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “United Bankshares (UBSI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 07, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on March 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shareholders Booked A 14% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “United Bankshares, Inc. to Participate in D.A. Davidson 21st Annual FIG Summit and Financial Institutions Conference – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 3.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.62 per share. UBSI’s profit will be $65.26 million for 13.89 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by United Bankshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.03% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold UBSI shares while 63 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 73.11 million shares or 1.68% more from 71.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 193,853 shares. Brookstone Capital has 0.03% invested in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) for 13,485 shares. Ftb has 1,851 shares. 3,807 are owned by Bessemer Grp Incorporated. Td Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 14,680 shares. Basswood Mgmt Limited Company holds 180,165 shares. Tributary Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 1.99% stake. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0.01% invested in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) for 96,659 shares. Zeke Capital Ltd Llc holds 0.07% or 19,571 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Financial Bank stated it has 7,778 shares. Kennedy Capital Management reported 0.26% stake. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0% in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI). Palladium Prtnrs Ltd Llc holds 0.04% or 17,071 shares in its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 569,548 shares. Gradient Investments Lc accumulated 20 shares.