As United Bankshares Inc/Wv (UBSI) Stock Price Declined, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $5.20 Million; Synovus Finl (SNV) Stock Price Rose While Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has Lifted Its Stake

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (SNV) by 37.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought 11,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The institutional investor held 42,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46M, up from 30,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Synovus Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.35% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $34.29. About 1.23 million shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q EPS 4c; 09/04/2018 – Synovus: Liliana C. McDaniel, Chief Accounting Officer, to Retire at End of April; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME GROWTH OF 11 PCT TO 13 PCT- SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Adj EPS 86c; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Rev $341.3M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net $100.6M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus Announces Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 26/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $56; 07/03/2018 SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in United Bankshares Inc/Wv (UBSI) by 7.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc sold 144,536 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 1.87M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.72M, down from 2.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in United Bankshares Inc/Wv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.49% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $35.1. About 332,534 shares traded. United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) has risen 0.24% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UBSI News: 23/03/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC UBA.LG – FY GROUP TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 106.36 BLN NAIRA VS 138.15 BLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 23/04/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, GROUP NET INTEREST INCOME 53.55 BLN NAIRA VS 51.59 BLN NAIRA; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK 4Q INTEREST INCOME 21.9B RUPEES; 16/05/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK CORP AUB.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 793.1 MLN PESOS VS 648.5 MLN PESOS; 11/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA APPROVES RAISING UP TO INR15B IN EQUITY; 28/03/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA GRANTED BANKING LICENSE FOR UK UNIT; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK 4Q PROVISIONS 13.8B RUPEES; 10/05/2018 – UNITED BANK TO RAISE MARGINAL COST OF FUNDS-BASED LENDING RATE; 10/04/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS RAISES ONE YEAR MCLR TO 8.70 PCT FROM 8.60 PCT; 28/03/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA COMMENTS IN STATEMENT ON NSE WEBSITE

Analysts await United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 3.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.62 per share. UBSI’s profit will be $65.26M for 13.71 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by United Bankshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.03% negative EPS growth.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14B and $7.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ezcorp Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 229,178 shares to 756,471 shares, valued at $7.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 17,106 shares in the quarter, for a total of 527,945 shares, and has risen its stake in Wiley (John) & Sons (NYSE:JW.A).

More notable recent United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “United Bankshares, Inc. Announces Record Earnings for the Second Quarter and First Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “United Bankshares (UBSI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shareholders Booked A 14% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold UBSI shares while 63 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 73.11 million shares or 1.68% more from 71.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 20,803 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) for 2,640 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has 39,340 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Limited Liability stated it has 1.11M shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Captrust Fincl Advisors accumulated 3,130 shares or 0% of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 569,548 shares. 178 are owned by Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability. Principal Financial Gru accumulated 448,651 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Piedmont Invest Incorporated owns 5,708 shares. Fifth Third Comml Bank holds 2,817 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tower Capital Limited (Trc) has invested 0.01% in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI). Geode Cap Mgmt holds 0.01% or 1.26 million shares. 416,243 were reported by Sterling Cap Ltd Liability Com. City Hldg holds 16,885 shares. First Mercantile Tru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) for 650 shares.

More notable recent Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Synovus +2.8% after Evercore ISI turns bullish – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Synovus Financial Corp.’s (NYSE:SNV) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.