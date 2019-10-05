As United Bankshares Inc/Wv (UBSI) Share Value Declined, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Increased Its Holding; Tanaka Capital Management Increases Holding in Amyris (AMRS)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc increased its stake in United Bankshares Inc/Wv (UBSI) by 0.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc bought 10,316 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 1.88 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.69 million, up from 1.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in United Bankshares Inc/Wv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $37.28. About 272,702 shares traded. United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) has risen 0.24% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UBSI News: 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK 4Q INTEREST EXPENSE 16.7B RUPEES; 21/05/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK 1Q CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME 797.7M PESOS; 23/04/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, GROUP NET INTEREST INCOME 53.55 BLN NAIRA VS 51.59 BLN NAIRA; 16/05/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK CORP AUB.PS – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME 1.68 BLN PESOS VS 1.54 BLN PESOS; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK 4Q LOSS 2.6B RUPEES; 18/04/2018 – PAKISTAN’S UNITED BANK 1Q TOTAL INCOME 20.3B RUPEES VS 20.9B; 11/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA – APPROVED RAISING EQUITY CAPITAL FOR UP TO 15 BLN RUPEES VIA QIP; 15/03/2018 AHLI UNITED BANK – BANK AND TAMKEEN SIGN COOPERATION AGREEMENT TO MANAGE FINANCING PORTFOLIO WORTH 40 MLN DINARS; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK 4Q INTEREST INCOME 21.9B RUPEES; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS – MARCH QTR INTEREST EARNED 21.88 BLN RUPEES VS 23.52 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR

Tanaka Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amyris (AMRS) by 21.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tanaka Capital Management Inc bought 197,066 shares as the company's stock declined 23.70% . The institutional investor held 1.11 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.44M, up from 913,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amyris for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $477.97 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.4. About 606,097 shares traded. Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) has declined 53.46% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.46% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.46, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold UBSI shares while 88 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 70.10 million shares or 4.12% less from 73.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swiss Commercial Bank reported 0.01% in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI). Anchor Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 1.04 million shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.32 million shares. Jane Street Gru Llc owns 0% invested in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) for 7,392 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The reported 223,342 shares. Etrade Capital Management Ltd Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 9,788 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI). Federated Invsts Inc Pa accumulated 31,594 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Ltd holds 0.4% of its portfolio in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) for 1.15M shares. Heartland Advsr Incorporated holds 0.27% of its portfolio in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) for 100,000 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Llc, Delaware-based fund reported 10,653 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management owns 765,429 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 90,171 are held by Mutual Of America Capital Limited Company. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 0.03% stake. Toth Fincl Advisory invested 0.1% in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI).

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14 billion and $8.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 43,030 shares to 168,300 shares, valued at $6.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chemed Corp (NYSE:CHE) by 30,507 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,356 shares, and cut its stake in O’reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY).