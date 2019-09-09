As Unit (UNT) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Millennium Management Lifted Holding; Salem Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stake in Halliburton Co. (HAL) as Market Valuation Declined

Salem Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Halliburton Co. (HAL) by 43.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc bought 34,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 115,825 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39M, up from 80,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Halliburton Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $19.09. About 10.92M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* w/@amir – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large cloud deals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Completion/Production Rev $3.81B; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Drilling/Evaluation Rev $1.93B; 27/03/2018 – Generation ZH: Zero Halliburton Reawakens Its Legend; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q North American Rev $3.52B; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SAYS OILFIELD LABOR MARKET IS TIGHT; 23/04/2018 – Caracas crisis prompts Halliburton write-off; 13/04/2018 – News 5 WCYB: BREAKING: Washington County Dir. of Schools Kimber Halliburton finalist for top public school post in Alabama.…; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q International Revenue Was $2.2 Billion; 10/04/2018 – Halliburton Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Millennium Management Llc increased its stake in Unit Corp (UNT) by 44.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc bought 33,207 shares as the company’s stock declined 50.94% . The hedge fund held 108,012 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, up from 74,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in Unit Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $160.50M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.34% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $2.89. About 453,279 shares traded. Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) has declined 74.01% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 74.01% the S&P500. Some Historical UNT News: 29/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – UNIT CORPORATION TO SELL 50% INTEREST IN MIDSTREAM SUBSIDIARY; 03/05/2018 – Unit Corp 1Q EPS 15c; 06/04/2018 – UNIT CORP -SAYS ON APRIL 2, CO ENTERED INTO A FOURTH AMENDMENT TO SENIOR CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 06/04/2018 – UNIT CORP – FOURTH AMENDMENT AMENDS CO’S EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT ENTERED INTO BETWEEN CO AND CERTAIN LENDERS ON SEPT 13, 2011; 03/05/2018 – UNIT CORP PRODUCTION VIEW UNCHANGED; 29/03/2018 – UNIT CORP. TO SELL 50% INTEREST IN SUPERIOR PIPELINE FOR $300M; 29/03/2018 – UNIT CORP – PROCEEDS FROM SALE WILL BE USED TO ACCELERATE DRILLING PROGRAM OF UNIT’S UPSTREAM SUBSIDIARY, UNIT PETROLEUM CO; 06/04/2018 – Unit Corp. Borrowing Base Can Increase Following Use of Proceeds to Pay Down Principal Balance Under Credit Pact; 04/04/2018 – Unit Corporation Completes the Sale of 50% Interest in Midstream Subsidiary; 03/05/2018 – UNIT CORP 1Q ADJ EPS 21C, EST. 21C

Since May 7, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $121,329 activity. ADCOCK J MICHAEL bought $19,829 worth of stock. Young Frank Q had bought 10,000 shares worth $27,400.

Millennium Management Llc, which manages about $66.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nic Inc (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 101,264 shares to 57,082 shares, valued at $976,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Werner Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:WERN) by 150,405 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 513,808 shares, and cut its stake in Aircastle Ltd (NYSE:AYR).

