As Unisys (UIS) Valuation Rose, Fairpointe Capital Trimmed Its Position; Centerbridge Partners LP Has Lowered Its Stake in Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) by $40.93 Million

Centerbridge Partners Lp decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 23.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centerbridge Partners Lp sold 560,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 1.81 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $132.52M, down from 2.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centerbridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $73.26. About 777,470 shares traded or 8.58% up from the average. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY 1Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 47C; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Reaffirms Fincl Guidance for 2018; 26/03/2018 – Tempur Sealy Enters Into Agreement With H Partners Group Agreeing to Nominate Arik Ruchim to Board; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY IN LETTER WITH DIRECTOR NABI, H PARTNERS; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY AGREED TO NOMINATE H PARTNERS PARTNER RUCHIM TO BD; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Penn National Gaming, Hortonworks, Tempur Sealy International, Macquarie I; 10/04/2018 – Furniture Manufacturers: Global Industry Report 2018 with lndividual Analysis on the Top 500 Companies Including Tempur Sealy International, Hanssem, and Kokuyo Furniture – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SAYS REAFFIRMED ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 17/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tempur Sealy International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPX)

Fairpointe Capital Llc decreased its stake in Unisys Corporation (UIS) by 11.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc sold 216,552 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.82% . The institutional investor held 1.63 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.87M, down from 1.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Unisys Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.44 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.02% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $6.69. About 768,806 shares traded. Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) has declined 2.44% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UIS News: 26/03/2018 – Unisys at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Mar 29; 28/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Unisys Rolls Out New Endpoint Protection Solution To Thwart Malware Attacks; 09/05/2018 – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Awards Contract to Unisys to Help Agency Assess Potential Threats from Travelers and Cargo Crossing into U.S; 30/04/2018 – Transportation Security Administration Selects Unisys to Secure, Operate, Maintain and Protect Screening Equipment in U.S. Airp; 01/05/2018 – Unisys Backs 2018 Adj Rev $2.7B-$2.825B; 19/03/2018 – Unisys to Help the Department of Home Affairs Secure Australia’s Borders and Facilitate Flow of Legitimate Travelers Using Unisys Stealth(identity)™ Biometrics; 16/04/2018 – UNISYS’S NEWFIELD FORMERLY DIRECTOR OF MSS FOR IBM; 25/04/2018 – Hong Kong Bank Customers Ready to Embrace Artificial Intelligence and Automation in Digital Banking – Unisys Banking Insights Survey; 06/03/2018 Unisys Unveils LineSight™, an Advanced Analytics-Based Solution to Dramatically Improve Accuracy in Assessing Border Security; 12/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNISYS CORP. TO RATING ‘B-‘ FROM ‘B’

Fairpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $7.00B and $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 424,516 shares to 427,916 shares, valued at $31.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) by 61,180 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.75 million shares, and has risen its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.29 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.76, from 1.69 in 2019Q1.