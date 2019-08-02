As Unisys (UIS) Stock Value Rose, Vertex One Asset Management Decreased Its Holding by $605,000; Angiodynamics (ANGO) Position Upped by Kennedy Capital Management Inc

Vertex One Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Unisys Corp (UIS) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc sold 55,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.82% . The hedge fund held 575,813 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72M, down from 630,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Unisys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $647.31M market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $12.5. About 1.17 million shares traded or 54.64% up from the average. Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) has declined 2.44% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UIS News: 02/04/2018 – Unisys Names Katie Ebrahimi as Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer; 19/03/2018 – GMA News: Filipinos are among the most frustrated by long banking queues –Unisys study; 29/05/2018 – UNISYS SOFTWARES AND HOLDING INDUSTRIES LTD UISY.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 1.48 BLN RUPEES VS 1.23 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 28/03/2018 – Unisys Announces New Advanced Endpoint Protection Solution to Help Organizations Combat Today’s Rapidly Evolving Malware; 23/03/2018 – Unisys Federal Civilian Agency Vice President Lee Ann Anderson Receives Federal 100 Award; 03/05/2018 – Nexa Resources Selects Unisys to Drive Company’s Digital Transformation; 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Nihon Unisys 8056.T -2017/18 group results; 29/03/2018 – Australians Increasingly Prefer to Engage with Government Online and via Mobile Apps – Unisys Connected Government Study; 08/05/2018 – Unisys Launches Unisys InteliServe™, a Service Solution that Transforms the Traditional Service Desk into an Intelligent, Use; 09/05/2018 – NIHON UNISYS 8056.T 2017/18 GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 16.33 BLN YEN (+14.1 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 18.00 BLN YEN (+10.2 %)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Angiodynamics Inc (ANGO) by 4.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 14,448 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.39% . The institutional investor held 357,852 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.18M, up from 343,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Angiodynamics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $758.59M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $20.35. About 173,547 shares traded. AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) has declined 3.37% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ANGO News: 21/03/2018 AngioDynamics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS INC ANGO.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $345 MLN TO $350 MLN; 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS REAFFIRMS YEAR FORECAST; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Angiodynamics Inc. (Navilyst Medical Inc.)- Fluid Management Convenience Kits (Angioplasty Kits) intended to be used in; 23/04/2018 – AngioDynamics Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS 3Q REV. $83.9M, EST. $84.8M; 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS INC ANGO.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.71, REV VIEW $346.6 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – AngioDynamics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies AngioDynamics, Kaiser Aluminum, Mammoth Energy Services, Meridian Bioscience, Merrimack Pharmaceutic; 29/03/2018 – AngioDynamics Backs FY18 Sales $345M-$350M

Vertex One Asset Management Inc, which manages about $463.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twelve Seas Investment Compa by 47,400 shares to 247,400 shares, valued at $2.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 184,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 199,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Chesapeake Energy Corp.

Investors sentiment is 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 21 investors sold UIS shares while 54 reduced holdings. only 33 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 59.91 million shares or 1.70% less from 60.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche National Bank Ag holds 471,299 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Piedmont stated it has 0.01% in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Blackrock owns 7.45 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ls Invest Advsrs Lc has 14,564 shares. Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De invested 0% of its portfolio in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Everence Cap Inc has invested 0.02% in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Ancora Lc has invested 0.02% in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Fairpointe Cap Lc owns 0.72% invested in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) for 1.85 million shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 415,542 shares. 83,582 are held by Price T Rowe Assocs Md. State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) for 94,699 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 0% or 409,129 shares. Numerixs Technologies owns 14,000 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board holds 79,300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership owns 305,816 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold ANGO shares while 57 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 36.11 million shares or 1.86% less from 36.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street reported 1.33 million shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd has invested 0.29% in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) for 120,162 shares. The Germany-based Deutsche Bankshares Ag has invested 0% in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO). The New York-based Element Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO). Granahan Inv Mgmt Ma invested in 396,140 shares. 33 are owned by Cornerstone Advisors. Envestnet Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) for 53,242 shares. Loomis Sayles Communication Lp reported 166,937 shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Group Inc Lp holds 0.01% in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) or 10,251 shares. Alpha Windward Lc holds 0.31% of its portfolio in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) for 20,100 shares. Meeder Asset Management Inc has 0% invested in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) for 17 shares. Paloma Mngmt Communication, Connecticut-based fund reported 17,271 shares. 14,377 were accumulated by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.01% in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO).

