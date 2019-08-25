As Unisys (UIS) Stock Price Rose, Vertex One Asset Management Has Lowered Its Position by $605,000; As Jack In The Box (JACK) Stock Declined, Shareholder Jana Partners Has Cut Its Stake by $53.09 Million

Jana Partners Llc decreased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 41.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc sold 655,422 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.64% . The hedge fund held 932,132 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.56 million, down from 1.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $86.08. About 384,192 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Maturity Date for Both Revolving Credit Facility and Term Loan Extended to March 2020; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Group Buys New 2.3% Position in Jack in the Box; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC QTRLY REV $209.8 MLN VS $265.9 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box 2Q Rev $57.8M; 10/05/2018 – Grubhub Partners with Jack in the Box® to Bring Food Directly to Diners’ Homes; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Will Make a Prepayment of $260M to Retire Outstanding Debt Under Its Term Loan; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX 2Q ADJ OPER EPS 80C, EST. 86C; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Completes Sale of Qdoba to Affiliates of Apollo Global Management for About $305M Cash; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL $200M SHARE REPURCHASE; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – PARTNERING WITH JACK IN BOX TO PROVIDE DELIVERY FOR HUNDREDS OF LOCATIONS ACROSS THE COUNTRY

Vertex One Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Unisys Corp (UIS) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc sold 55,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.82% . The hedge fund held 575,813 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72 million, down from 630,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Unisys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $371.29 million market cap company. The stock decreased 7.00% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $7.17. About 1.95M shares traded or 145.21% up from the average. Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) has declined 2.44% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UIS News: 01/05/2018 – UNISYS 1Q REV. $708.4M, EST. $651.3M; 09/05/2018 – UNISYS GETS U.S. CUSTOMS AND BORDER PROTECTION CONTRACT; 03/05/2018 – Nexa Resources Selects Unisys to Drive Company’s Digital Transformation; 03/04/2018 – Leading IT Advisory Firm ISG Names Unisys a ‘Top 15 Sourcing Standout’ Worldwide; 16/04/2018 – Unisys Appoints Mathew Newfield as Chief Info Security Officer; 29/03/2018 – Unisys Survey of Banking Professionals Finds Digital Transformation in Retail Banking Still Lagging in Key Areas; 09/05/2018 – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Awards Contract to Unisys to Help Agency Assess Potential Threats from Travelers and Cargo Crossing into U.S; 23/05/2018 – Taiwan Bank Customers Ready to Embrace Artificial Intelligence and Automation in Digital Banking – Unisys Banking Insights Surv; 30/04/2018 – Transportation Security Administration Selects Unisys to Secure, Operate, Maintain and Protect Screening Equipment in U.S. Airp; 12/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNISYS CORP. TO RATING ‘B-‘ FROM ‘B’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold JACK shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 27.18 million shares or 2.23% less from 27.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corp holds 57,479 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. The Ohio-based Victory Cap Mgmt has invested 0.06% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Deutsche Bankshares Ag invested in 0.01% or 242,310 shares. Jump Trading invested in 2,731 shares. Samlyn Capital Lc owns 604,473 shares or 1.16% of their US portfolio. Parametric Associate Ltd Liability Corp reported 124,680 shares. Symphony Asset Management Ltd Company has 0.07% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Canada Pension Plan Board holds 43,182 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gsa Prtnrs Llp has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). United Service Automobile Association reported 4,191 shares. Prudential Financial Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt invested in 4 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Limited Liability Corp owns 34,000 shares. Armistice Capital Lc reported 0.53% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK).

Investors sentiment is 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 21 investors sold UIS shares while 54 reduced holdings. only 33 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 59.91 million shares or 1.70% less from 60.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) for 11,706 shares. 3,233 are held by Tower Lc (Trc). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0% invested in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested in 0% or 15,761 shares. Atlanta Cap L L C holds 0% in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) or 39,734 shares. Federated Inc Pa reported 306,768 shares. Ameriprise accumulated 347,332 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 716,018 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) for 126,551 shares. Moreover, Voloridge Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) for 22,443 shares. Walleye Trading Limited holds 4,233 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Paragon Capital Limited Liability Company holds 110 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability Corp holds 894,339 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Illinois-based Fairpointe Capital Limited Liability has invested 0.72% in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) for 15,614 shares.

