As Unisys (UIS) Stock Declined, Vertex One Asset Management Decreased Stake by $605,000; Marshall Wace Llp Increased Its Intuit (INTU) Holding by $23.88 Million; Stock Value Rose

Marshall Wace Llp increased its stake in Intuit Inc (INTU) by 256.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp bought 91,496 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 127,134 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.23M, up from 35,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Intuit Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $280.88. About 998,960 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 26.25% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 22/05/2018 – TurboTax maker Intuit gets `gig economy’ bump; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q NET REV. $2.93B, EST. $2.86B; 07/03/2018 Intuit Launches QuickBooks Accountant Apps Program; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $4.50 TO $4.52; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To EPS $4.50-EPS $4.52; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Adj EPS $4.82; 17/05/2018 – GLINT WELCOMES SHERRY WHITELEY TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Science and Tech Adds Intuit, Exits VMware; 06/04/2018 – Intuit Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Vertex One Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Unisys Corp (UIS) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc sold 55,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.02% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 575,813 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72 million, down from 630,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Unisys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $523.89 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.12. About 248,416 shares traded. Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) has declined 16.34% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UIS News: 24/04/2018 – Unisys Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Unisys Launches Unisys lnteliServe™, a Service Solution that Transforms the Traditional Service Desk into an Intelligent, User-Centric Experience for Digital Workers; 09/05/2018 – Unisys: U.S. Customs and Border Protection Awards Contract to Company; 16/04/2018 – Unisys Appoints Mathew Newfield as Chief Info Security Officer; 17/04/2018 – Flowserve Expands Use of Unisys Stealth® Microsegmentation; 01/05/2018 – Unisys 1Q Rev $708.4M; 01/05/2018 – Unisys 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Unisys; 13/03/2018 – Unisys Names Regina Paolillo to Board of Directors; 19/03/2018 – UNISYS CORP – ESTIMATED VALUE OF CONTRACT IS UP TO AU$44 MLN

More notable recent Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Warren Buffett on how observing human behavior has influenced his investing – Yahoo Finance” on May 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Unisys Corporation 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Unisys Named a Leader in Advanced Digital Workplace Services by NelsonHall for Second Consecutive Year – PRNewswire” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Unisys Security Experts Offer “Top 10 Safety Tips for Big Events” in Advance of Summer Events Season – PRNewswire” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Unisys’s (NYSE:UIS) Share Price Down A Worrying 54%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Vertex One Asset Management Inc, which manages about $463.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nebula Acquisition Corp by 50,400 shares to 200,400 shares, valued at $2.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New Frontier Corp by 43,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 143,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Social Cap Hedosophia Hldgs.

Analysts await Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.19 EPS, down 51.28% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.39 per share. UIS’s profit will be $9.84 million for 13.32 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Unisys Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.67% EPS growth.

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wpp Plc (NASDAQ:WPPGY) by 25,346 shares to 625 shares, valued at $33,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Employers Holdin (NYSE:EIG) by 133,760 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,162 shares, and cut its stake in Conduent Inc.

