As Unisys (UIS) Shares Rose, Highbridge Capital Management Increased Its Position; Vident Investment Advisory Has Cut Its Biogen (BIIB) Holding by $308,216

Vident Investment Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 50.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vident Investment Advisory Llc sold 1,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 1,258 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $297,000, down from 2,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vident Investment Advisory Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $224.57. About 977,904 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 14/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Adds Atara Bio, Exits Ablynx, Cuts Biogen; 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s New High-Priced Drug Falls Short in Quarter; 31/05/2018 – Biogen Appoints Daniel Karp as EVP, Corporate Development; 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN & NEURIMMUNE REPORT OPTION EXERCISE; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – IN COLLABORATION, IONIS WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR IDENTIFICATION OF ANTISENSE DRUG CANDIDATES BASED ON SELECTED TARGETS; 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDS IMMEDIATE SUSPENSION AND RECALL OF MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS MEDICINE ZINBRYTA; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q ADJ EPS $6.05, EST. $5.92; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY SPINRAZA REVENUE OF $364 MLN VS $47 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Highbridge Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Unisys Corp (UIS) by 426.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc bought 204,739 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.82% . The hedge fund held 252,739 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95 million, up from 48,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Unisys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $368.19 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.11. About 887,421 shares traded or 0.15% up from the average. Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) has declined 2.44% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UIS News: 09/05/2018 – NIHON UNISYS 8056.T 2017/18 GROUP NET PROFIT 11.95 BLN YEN (+16.4 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 12.50 BLN YEN (+4.6 %); 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Nihon Unisys 8056.T -2017/18 parent results; 13/03/2018 – Astadia Publishes AWS Performance Benchmark Guide for Moving UNISYS Enterprise Applications to AWS; 12/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNISYS CORP. TO RATING ‘B-‘ FROM ‘B’; 03/04/2018 – Leading IT Advisory Firm ISG Names Unisys a ‘Top 15 Sourcing Standout’ Worldwide; 29/05/2018 – UNISYS SOFTWARES AND HOLDING INDUSTRIES LTD UISY.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 1.48 BLN RUPEES VS 1.23 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 02/04/2018 – Unisys Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Unisys 1Q EPS 62c; 29/03/2018 – Unisys Survey of Banking Professionals Finds Digital Transformation in Retail Banking Still Lagging in Key Areas; 08/05/2018 – Unisys Launches Unisys lnteliServe™, a Service Solution that Transforms the Traditional Service Desk into an Intelligent, User-Centric Experience for Digital Workers

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btim Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,014 shares. Canandaigua Retail Bank & Co stated it has 899 shares. Adell Harriman & Carpenter owns 2,355 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gemmer Asset holds 189 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Eastern Bankshares reported 1,331 shares stake. Bridges Inv Mgmt stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Moreover, Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited has 0.08% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Edgemoor Inv Advisors holds 1,100 shares. British Columbia holds 0.14% or 73,544 shares in its portfolio. American Fin Gru reported 7,000 shares. Webster Bancorporation N A reported 39 shares stake. Washington Bank & Trust has invested 0.04% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Oak Oh stated it has 23,903 shares. Altrinsic Global Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 1.18% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 108,085 shares. Sphera Funds Mngmt Limited has invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “AbbVie’s JAK Inhibitor Rinvoq Receives FDA Approval for RA – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: NTES, BIIB – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Novartis Inks Commercialization Deal for Tysabri Biosimilar – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PDL BioPharma (PDLI) Q2 Earnings Top Mark, Revenues Fall Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Which Stock: Tesla or Biogen? 2 Worlds. Same Price – Forbes” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $27.21 million activity.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $8.24 earnings per share, up 11.35% or $0.84 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.49B for 6.81 P/E if the $8.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual earnings per share reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.95% negative EPS growth.

Vident Investment Advisory Llc, which manages about $243.53 million and $1.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Block H & R Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 99,834 shares to 136,942 shares, valued at $3.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 69,601 shares in the quarter, for a total of 166,505 shares, and has risen its stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP).

Investors sentiment is 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 21 investors sold UIS shares while 54 reduced holdings. only 33 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 59.91 million shares or 1.70% less from 60.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup holds 0% or 53,524 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) for 94,699 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Co holds 0% or 56,688 shares. Globeflex Cap Ltd Partnership, a California-based fund reported 85,384 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Tci Wealth Advisors accumulated 101 shares. 34,491 are owned by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation. Voya Invest Mgmt Lc has 19,594 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lsv Asset reported 410,358 shares. Parkside Financial Bank And Tru, a Missouri-based fund reported 53 shares. Blackrock holds 7.45M shares. One Trading LP accumulated 12,113 shares. Phocas Finance owns 701,712 shares. Vertex One Asset Inc holds 1.45% or 575,813 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn reported 0% stake.