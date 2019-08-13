As Unisys (UIS) Share Value Rose, Holder Phocas Financial Has Raised Holding; Facebook (FB) Position Raised by Seatown Holdings

Phocas Financial Corp increased its stake in Unisys Corporation (UIS) by 28.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp bought 155,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.82% . The institutional investor held 701,712 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19 million, up from 546,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Unisys Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $463.99 million market cap company. The stock decreased 6.96% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $8.96. About 912,949 shares traded or 32.03% up from the average. Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) has declined 2.44% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UIS News: 03/05/2018 – Nexa Resources Selects Unisys to Drive Company’s Digital Transformation; 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Nihon Unisys 8056.T -2017/18 parent results; 01/05/2018 – Unisys Backs 2018 Rev $2.75B-$2.875B; 17/04/2018 – Latest Release of Unisys Stealth® Security Software Extends Microsegmentation Protection for Data Centers, Clouds and Mobile Devices to Include Medical and Internet of Things Devices; 26/03/2018 – Unisys at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Mar 29; 03/04/2018 – Leading IT Advisory Firm ISG Names Unisys a ‘Top 15 Sourcing Standout’ Worldwide; 29/03/2018 – Unisys Survey of Banking Professionals Finds Digital Transformation in Retail Banking Still Lagging in Key Areas; 30/04/2018 – Transportation Security Administration Selects Unisys to Secure, Operate, Maintain and Protect Screening Equipment in U.S. Airp; 28/03/2018 – Unisys Announces New Advanced Endpoint Protection Solution to Help Organizations Combat Today’s Rapidly Evolving Malware Threats; 17/04/2018 – Flowserve Expands Use of Unisys Stealth® Microsegmentation

Seatown Holdings increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 1271.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings bought 180,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 194,151 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.36 million, up from 14,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $528.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $185.37. About 10.94 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 09/04/2018 – #DeleteFacebook – VPN.com Takes Protest of Cambridge Analytica Scandal to U.S. Capitol & Facebook’s Headquarters; 28/03/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Facebook gives privacy tools makeover after backlash over practices -; 20/03/2018 – African Markets – Factors to watch on March 20; 22/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer determines the causes of the sell-off, zooming in on scandals at Facebook and Uber; 10/04/2018 – Hedge funds increased their bets against Facebook before Zuckerberg testimony; 29/03/2018 – POLL-Are Americans taking steps to protect their data after Facebook scandal?; 20/03/2018 – Facebook acquired WhatsApp for $16 billion in 2014; 09/05/2018 – Facebook is making its biggest executive shuffle in company history:; 04/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Facebook has been conducting market research to determine whether an ad-free subscription-based version woul; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS ‘OVERWHELMING FEEDBACK’ OF FACEBOOK USERS IS THAT THEY PREFER ADS RELEVANT TO THEM OVER IRRELEVANT ONES

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $994.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) by 81,355 shares to 51,366 shares, valued at $2.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progenics Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:PGNX) by 551,957 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.15 million shares, and cut its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB).

More notable recent Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Unisys (UIS) Down 11.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Yahoo Finance” on June 01, 2019, also Twst.com with their article: “Unisys Corporation: â€‹â€‹Unisys Announces Date of Second-Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Conference Call – The Wall Street Transcript” published on July 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Vishay Intertechnology 60 V MOSFET Increases Efficiency and Power Density With RDS(ON) of 4 mÎ© in 3.3 mm² Footprint – GlobeNewswire” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Think About Buying Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Unisys Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 21 investors sold UIS shares while 54 reduced holdings. only 33 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 59.91 million shares or 1.70% less from 60.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,852 are owned by Ameritas Prtn. Moreover, Everence Capital has 0.02% invested in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) for 10,560 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt stated it has 578,635 shares. Arizona State Retirement reported 78,713 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 2,794 shares. Amer Gru Inc invested in 0% or 38,203 shares. Voya Limited Liability Company invested in 19,594 shares or 0% of the stock. 15,614 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Panagora Asset Mngmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 958 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Lc holds 27,505 shares. Tower Research Ltd Liability Co (Trc) owns 3,233 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Liability Co holds 6,300 shares. Piedmont holds 0.01% or 12,922 shares in its portfolio. Numerixs Investment Technology owns 14,000 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Menta Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 22,200 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brave Warrior Advsrs Lc holds 838,174 shares. New Jersey-based Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Gp Lc has invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ems Lp holds 6.84% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 546,910 shares. Mirador Partners Lp reported 2.08% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Meritage Management reported 61,792 shares or 1.04% of all its holdings. Northern Trust reported 1.16% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Signature Est Investment Advsrs Limited Company invested in 1,075 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Kornitzer Management Ks holds 84,237 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bristol John W & has invested 2.06% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Main Street Research Limited Liability Company reported 2,703 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Sterneck Capital Management Lc holds 17,954 shares or 2.62% of its portfolio. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc reported 42,425 shares.

Seatown Holdings, which manages about $848.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 155,138 shares to 440,520 shares, valued at $12.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc by 170,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in Zuora Inc.