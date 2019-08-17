As Unisys (UIS) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Vertex One Asset Management Has Decreased Position; Alpinvest Partners Bv Cut Microsoft (MSFT) Holding as Stock Price Rose

Vertex One Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Unisys Corp (UIS) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc sold 55,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.82% . The hedge fund held 575,813 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72M, down from 630,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Unisys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $417.38 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.06. About 1.33M shares traded or 86.55% up from the average. Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) has declined 2.44% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UIS News: 13/03/2018 – Astadia Publishes AWS Performance Benchmark Guide for Moving UNISYS Enterprise Applications to AWS; 09/05/2018 – Unisys: U.S. Customs and Border Protection Awards Contract to Company; 19/03/2018 – Unisys to Help the Department of Home Affairs Secure Australia’s Borders and Facilitate Flow of Legitimate Travelers Using Unis; 09/05/2018 – NIHON UNISYS 8056.T 2017/18 GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 16.33 BLN YEN (+14.1 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 18.00 BLN YEN (+10.2 %); 13/03/2018 – Unisys Names Regina Paolillo to Board of Directors; 28/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Unisys Rolls Out New Endpoint Protection Solution To Thwart Malware Attacks; 16/04/2018 – UNISYS NAMES MATHEW NEWFIELD AS CHIEF INFORMATION SECURITY; 01/05/2018 – UNISYS REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 24/04/2018 – Unisys Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Unisys to Help the Department of Home Affairs Secure Australia’s Borders and Facilitate Flow of Legitimate Travelers Using Unisys Stealth(identity)™ Biometrics

Alpinvest Partners Bv decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 79.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpinvest Partners Bv sold 29,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 7,573 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $893,000, down from 36,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpinvest Partners Bv who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03M shares traded or 2.54% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/05/2018 – Leading names include Facebook, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Time Warner. Apple this year fell from eighth to 18th on the list; 09/04/2018 – VIAVI Presents Latest Advancements in Optics at SPIE Defense + Commercial Sensing Conference 2018; 26/04/2018 – The Joint Corp. to Host Conference Call on Thursday, May 10, to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results; 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year; 03/04/2018 – Microsoft calls for dismissal of U.S. Supreme Court privacy fight; 07/03/2018 – BluChip Solutions, an ITPS Company, Partners with 2 of the Largest Universities in the Country to Launch Microsoft Office 365 Practice; 27/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan predicts Microsoft will report earnings above expectations this year; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT IS SAID TO PLAN LOW-COST TABLET LINE TO RIVAL IPAD; 16/04/2018 – MSFT WILL SUPPORT FIDO 2.0 STANDARD IN NEXT WINDOWS 10 UPDATE; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP IS PLANNING TO RELEASE A LINE OF LOWER-COST SURFACE TABLETS AS SOON AS THE SECOND HALF OF 2018 – BLOOMBERG, CITING

Investors sentiment is 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 21 investors sold UIS shares while 54 reduced holdings. only 33 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 59.91 million shares or 1.70% less from 60.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Vertex One Asset Management Inc, which manages about $463.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Far Pt Acquisition Corp by 58,125 shares to 208,125 shares, valued at $2.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dd3 Acquisition Corp by 44,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 204,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Nebula Acquisition Corp.

Alpinvest Partners Bv, which manages about $47.76B and $73.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zuora Inc by 69,490 shares to 173,724 shares, valued at $3.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mimecast Ltd by 36,273 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,929 shares, and has risen its stake in Smartsheet Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.