As Unisys (UIS) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Phocas Financial Has Lowered by $603,513 Its Stake; Exact Sciences (EXAS) Holder Pdt Partners Has Decreased Its Holding by $4.93 Million

Pdt Partners Llc decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 33.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc sold 41,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The hedge fund held 83,500 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.86M, down from 125,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $108.26. About 55,883 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 30/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Applauds American Cancer Society’s Updated Colorectal Cancer Screening Guidelines to Include People Age 45-49; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Cancer; 20/03/2018 – Mark Stenhouse to join Exact Sciences as President, Cologuard; 21/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation and Exact Sciences Team Up to Fight Colon Cancer; 17/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 06/03/2018 Mayo Clinic’s Dr. Paul Limburg to join Exact Sciences medical leadership

Phocas Financial Corp decreased its stake in Unisys Corporation (UIS) by 9.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp sold 67,057 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.82% . The institutional investor held 634,655 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.17M, down from 701,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Unisys Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $445.86M market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.61. About 37,716 shares traded. Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) has declined 2.44% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UIS News: 01/05/2018 – Unisys 1Q EPS 62c; 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Nihon Unisys 8056.T -2017/18 group results; 08/05/2018 – Unisys Launches Unisys lnteliServe™, a Service Solution that Transforms the Traditional Service Desk into an Intelligent, User-Centric Experience for Digital Workers; 16/04/2018 – Unisys Appoints Mathew Newfield as Chief Information Security Officer; 02/05/2018 – Fifty-Two Percent of Europeans are Open to Federated Identification, Finds Unisys Survey; 29/03/2018 – Unisys Survey of Banking Professionals Finds Digital Transformation in Retail Banking Still Lagging in Key Areas; 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Nihon Unisys 8056.T -2017/18 parent results; 28/03/2018 – Unisys Announces New Advanced Endpoint Protection Solution to Help Organizations Combat Today’s Rapidly Evolving Malware Threats; 06/03/2018 Unisys Unveils LineSight™, an Advanced Analytics-Based Solution to Dramatically Improve Accuracy in Assessing Border Security; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Unisys

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $934.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuvasive Inc (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 30,939 shares to 126,988 shares, valued at $7.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ps Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) by 22,236 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,272 shares, and has risen its stake in One Main Holdings.

Pdt Partners Llc, which manages about $4.99B and $1.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD) by 35,926 shares to 161,900 shares, valued at $4.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cargurus Inc by 26,810 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,482 shares, and has risen its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD).

