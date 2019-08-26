As Uniqure Nv (QURE) Valuation Rose, Group One Trading LP Lowered by $905,355 Its Position; Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Holder Saratoga Research & Investment Management Has Lowered Holding by $722,598

Saratoga Research & Investment Management decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 3.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management sold 2,902 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 92,469 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.09 million, down from 95,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $248.98. About 277,550 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 19/03/2018 – BD to Divest Remaining Investment in Vyaire Medical to Funds Managed by Apax Partners; 23/04/2018 – BD Board Declares Dividends; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS MAGELLAN’S LEAD TEST SYSTEMS CAN CONTINUE TO BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES FROM A FINGER OR HEEL STICK; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $10.90-Adj EPS $11.05; 09/05/2018 – MANDATE: Becton, Dickinson and Co. EUR, GBP Bmark Bond Roadshow; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG REDUCED BZUN, HTHT, GLW, BDX, D IN 1Q: 13F; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON TO GET $435M CASH FOR VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Vyaire Medical; Outlook stable; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Bill Tozzi Interim President of Interventional Segment; 22/03/2018 – FDA:BDX FINDS CHEMICAL INTERACTION MAY LEAD TO SKEWING RESULTS

Group One Trading Lp decreased its stake in Uniqure Nv (QURE) by 87.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp sold 15,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.71% . The institutional investor held 2,116 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $126,000, down from 17,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Uniqure Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $52.93. About 101,269 shares traded. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 97.14% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 15/05/2018 – Consonance Capital Management Buys 2.8% Position in uniQure NV; 14/03/2018 – UniQure 2017 Loss/Shr $2.94; 29/03/2018 – #CRISPR knock-in pig model of #Huntington’s offers advantages for testing new treatments; 09/04/2018 – UniQure NV Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – UniQure Gets Patent Covering Methods of Treating Coagulopathies Using AAV Gene Therapy With Nucleic Acid Encoding Hyperactive Factor IX Padua Variant; 14/03/2018 – UniQure Expects IND Submission for AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease in the Second Half of 2018; 02/05/2018 – UNIQURE REPORTS PRICING OF OFFERING AT $28.50/SHR; 21/05/2018 – UNIQURE NV – DATA SUGGEST AAV5 GENE THERAPIES MAY BE VIABLE TREATMENTS FOR AT LEAST 97% OF PATIENTS; 14/03/2018 – UniQure 2017 Loss $79.3M; 29/05/2018 – Press Release: uniQure Announces the Issuance of New Patents Providing Broad Protection of the Padua Variant of Factor IX in Gene Therapy

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $8.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 13,000 shares to 18,578 shares, valued at $2.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in B2gold Corp (Call) by 342,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 354,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Zuora Inc (Put).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cardinal Capital Mngmt invested in 1.51% or 21,126 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank reported 0.31% stake. Decatur Capital Management Inc accumulated 21,472 shares. Qs Investors Limited holds 0.03% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 10,662 shares. 1,500 are owned by Private Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited Liability owns 27 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Madison Inv Hldgs accumulated 21,512 shares. Westpac Banking Corp reported 147,059 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jefferies Limited reported 661 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 0.67% or 87,495 shares. Mason Street Advisors Lc reported 0.2% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Clark Cap Management has invested 0.01% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 8,742 were reported by Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.23% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 4,631 shares. Kepos LP owns 0.47% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 24,987 shares.

Saratoga Research & Investment Management, which manages about $1.40B and $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) by 9,715 shares to 18,925 shares, valued at $627,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 33,840 shares in the quarter, for a total of 648,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

