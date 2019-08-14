As Uniqure Nv (QURE) Share Value Rose, Holder Sphera Funds Management LTD Decreased Its Holding; Minerva Advisors Has Cut Its Bb&T (BBT) Position by $353,372

Minerva Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 47.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minerva Advisors Llc sold 7,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The hedge fund held 8,488 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $395,000, down from 16,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minerva Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $46.73. About 3.09M shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 06/04/2018 – BB&T: Terms Not Disclosed, Transaction Seen Closing 3; 08/05/2018 – BB&T at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 06/04/2018 – Regions to Sell Insurance Group to BB&T Insurance Subsidiary; 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP SAYS CO MAY FROM TIME TO TIME OFFER SENIOR MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES G, AND SUBORDINATED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES H – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Rev $2.81B; 23/04/2018 – BB&T Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : B. RILEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $55; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Charge-Offs $145M; 29/05/2018 – BB&T Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Income $1.18B

Sphera Funds Management Ltd decreased its stake in Uniqure Nv (QURE) by 66.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd sold 155,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.71% . The institutional investor held 77,349 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61M, down from 232,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Uniqure Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.09% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $56.24. About 328,357 shares traded. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 97.14% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 30/04/2018 – UniQure 1Q EPS 59c; 07/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V.: UNIQURE: CLOSING OF OFFERING, FULL EXERCISE OF; 07/05/2018 – UniQure: Gross Proceeds From Offering $147.5M; 07/05/2018 – UniQure Announces Closing of Public Offering and Full Exercise of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 09/04/2018 – $QURE +20%; 25/04/2018 – uniQure Delivers Oral Presentation on Broad Set of Preclinical Data on AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease at the 2018 American A; 09/04/2018 – UniQure NV Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – $QURE flying +15%; 30/04/2018 – UniQure: Robert Gut and David Meek Nominated to Bd of Directors; 14/03/2018 – UNIQURE NV – EXPECTS IND SUBMISSION FOR AMT-130 IN HUNTINGTON’S DISEASE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018

Analysts await BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, down 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. BBT’s profit will be $781.34 million for 11.45 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by BB&T Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.93% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crawford Investment Counsel stated it has 13,980 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cypress Cap Mngmt reported 1.82% stake. Sei Invests Commerce stated it has 0.07% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 0.07% or 85,979 shares. Cetera Advsr Ltd accumulated 5,800 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lowe Brockenbrough And Incorporated has invested 0.23% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Salem Investment Counselors Inc reported 319,953 shares stake. Moreover, Atlantic Union Savings Bank Corp has 1.31% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 101,364 shares. Todd Asset Ltd Company stated it has 176,777 shares. City Company, a West Virginia-based fund reported 52,115 shares. Moreover, Manchester Capital Management has 0.01% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 2,122 shares. Edgemoor Advisors stated it has 0.04% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Florida-based Professional Advisory Services has invested 1.79% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Moors And Cabot Inc holds 112,680 shares. Massachusetts Services Co Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 23.10M shares.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $198,546 activity.

