As Uniqure Nv (QURE) Market Valuation Rose, Consonance Capital Management LP Boosted Its Stake by $5.26 Million; Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has Increased Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake by $1.16 Million as Market Value Rose

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 35.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought 10,416 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 39,863 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43 million, up from 29,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $141.71. About 6.54M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/03/2018 – There’s not only a lot of action in the Disney-Marvel blockbuster “Black Panther, “there are important wealth lessons, too; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW $6 BILLION 364-DAY FACILITY WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 8, 2019; 06/03/2018 – ESPN’s new boss is Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive:; 26/04/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War is Personal; 29/05/2018 – Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY:FAVREAU TO PRODUCE DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER `STAR WARS’ SERIES; 07/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources via @GregRoumeliotis; 27/05/2018 – Alan Farley: “Disney’s Solo: A Star Wars Story is coming in $15.8M shy of its low-end $130M forecast with an estimated 4-day; 07/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Mull Bid for Fox Assets, Countering Disney; 29/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: Exclusive footage from inside Disney’s HQ

Consonance Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Uniqure Nv (QURE) by 4.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consonance Capital Management Lp bought 89,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.71% . The hedge fund held 1.99M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.43 million, up from 1.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consonance Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Uniqure Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $59.58. About 367,499 shares traded. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 97.14% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 18/05/2018 – uniQure Presents Preclinical Data Demonstrating Advances in the Distribution of Gene Therapy; 29/03/2018 – #CRISPR knock-in pig model of #Huntington’s offers advantages for testing new treatments; 07/05/2018 – UniQure Announces Closing of Public Offering and Full Exercise of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 01/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V.: UNIQURE: PROPOSED OFFERING; 14/03/2018 – UniQure Has $159M of Cash and Cash Equivalents as of Dec 31, 2017; 01/05/2018 – uniQure Announces Proposed Public Offering; 21/05/2018 – uniQure Presents New Data Demonstrating Clinical Benefit in Hemophilia B Patients with Pre-Existing Anti-AAV5 Neutralizing Anti; 14/03/2018 – UNIQURE NV – $159 MLN OF CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 21/05/2018 – UNIQURE NV – DATA SUGGEST AAV5 GENE THERAPIES MAY BE VIABLE TREATMENTS FOR AT LEAST 97% OF PATIENTS; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 2.5% Position in uniQure NV

More notable recent uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “September 20th Options Now Available For uniQure (QURE) – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Of uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Semis – Seeking Alpha” on July 06, 2019. More interesting news about uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Shake-Up in Big Weed – Motley Fool” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “What Drove uniQure 171% Higher in the First Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthtrust Axiom Lc has invested 0.32% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Live Your Vision Limited Liability reported 1,091 shares. Partnervest Advisory Service Ltd Llc stated it has 5,939 shares. Berkley W R invested 0.26% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited Com reported 0.67% stake. Mackay Shields Limited Co, New York-based fund reported 555,875 shares. 24.40M are owned by Bank Of America De. Marathon Trading Investment Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.58% stake. Amer Research & Mgmt stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bedell Frazier Invest Counseling Limited Liability Com has invested 4.55% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Management accumulated 257,677 shares. Ledyard Natl Bank owns 20,262 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Nadler Financial Gru accumulated 0.33% or 9,294 shares. Csat Invest Advisory LP holds 0.14% or 2,481 shares. 36,199 were reported by Diligent Ltd Co.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Disney Stock Forecast: Next Stop $170? – Motley Fool” on May 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Trader Toolkit: An Essential Indicator For Spotting Trends In Stocks – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Stocks I’m Never Selling – Yahoo Finance” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “‘Lion King’ latest Disney box office smash – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.