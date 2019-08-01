As Uniqure Nv (Call) (QURE) Valuation Rose, Nantahala Capital Management Has Lifted Its Holding; Fiera Capital Has Increased Its Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Position by $9.86 Million

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 12.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp bought 93,877 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The institutional investor held 819,007 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.45 million, up from 725,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $93.92. About 1.38M shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – SEES MID-TO-HIGH-SINGLE-DIGIT COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH FOR 2018; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES ROSE 3%; 16/03/2018 – Wisconsin Govern: Governor Walker Appoints Tiffany Ringer as Wood County Register of Deeds; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Worldwide Gross Retail Square Footage Up 2%; 24/05/2018 – TIFFANY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 10%; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co 1Q Net $142.3M; 08/03/2018 – Shakopee City Council Approves TIF Redevelopment District; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures $280M; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Tiffany shines; 24/05/2018 – Tiffany S. Kent Joins Bernstein’s Atlanta Office as Financial Advisor

Nantahala Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Uniqure Nv (Call) (QURE) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.71% . The hedge fund held 1.20M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.58 million, up from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Uniqure Nv (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $58.65. About 509,940 shares traded. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 97.14% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 09/04/2018 – UniQure NV Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – uniQure Presents New Data Demonstrating Clinical Benefit in Hemophilia B Patients with Pre-Existing Anti-AAV5 Neutralizing Anti; 14/03/2018 – UNIQURE NV – $159 MLN OF CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 09/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V. | COLLER INTL PARTNERS V A LP: SC 13D/A; 01/05/2018 – uniQure Announces Proposed Public Offering; 30/04/2018 – UniQure IND Filing for AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease Expected in 2H of 2018; 29/05/2018 – Press Release: uniQure Announces the Issuance of New Patents Providing Broad Protection of the Padua Variant of Factor IX in Gene Therapy; 14/03/2018 – UNIQURE NV – EXPECTS IND SUBMISSION FOR AMT-130 IN HUNTINGTON’S DISEASE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 14/03/2018 – UniQure 2017 Loss $79.3M; 25/04/2018 – uniQure Delivers Oral Presentation on Broad Set of Preclinical Data on AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease at the 2018 American A

Nantahala Capital Management Llc, which manages about $614.40M and $3.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Curo Group Hldgs Corp by 985,848 shares to 1.98 million shares, valued at $19.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 6.12 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 847,785 shares, and cut its stake in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc (Call).

