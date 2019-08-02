As Uniqure Nv (Call) (QURE) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Nantahala Capital Management Has Boosted Stake; Altavista Wealth Management Trimmed Procter & Gamble (PG) Stake by $327,184; Share Price Rose

Altavista Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 6.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc sold 3,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 47,325 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92M, down from 50,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $116.24. About 7.22M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G Deal for Merck KGaA Business Valuation Is About EUR3.4B; 18/04/2018 – P&G NEARS DEAL TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S CONSUMER-HEALTH UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL BEGINS; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 23/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G’s Blue Ash campus sold; 10/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 71.72C/SHR FROM 68.96C, EST. 70C; 06/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from ad agencies; 14/05/2018 – Does Hollywood Need a PG-15 Rating?; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IS SAID IN TALKS W/ P&G ON CONSUMER UNIT: CNBC

Nantahala Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Uniqure Nv (Call) (QURE) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.71% . The hedge fund held 1.20M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.58M, up from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Uniqure Nv (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $58.9. About 229,352 shares traded. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 97.14% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 01/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V.: UNIQURE: PROPOSED OFFERING; 14/03/2018 – UniQure 2017 Loss $79.3M; 09/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V. | COLLER INTL PARTNERS V A LP: SC 13D/A; 14/03/2018 uniQure Announces 2017 Financial Results and Recent Company Progress; 30/04/2018 – Correct: UniQure 1Q Loss/Shr 59c; 09/04/2018 – $QURE flying +15%; 30/04/2018 – UniQure IND Filing for AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease Expected in 2H of 2018; 29/03/2018 – #CRISPR knock-in pig model of #Huntington’s offers advantages for testing new treatments; 16/05/2018 – FORUNIQURE B.V. REPORTS 13.81 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN UNIQURE NV AS OF 23 APRIL 2018 – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – UNIQURE NV – DATA SUGGEST AAV5 GENE THERAPIES MAY BE VIABLE TREATMENTS FOR AT LEAST 97% OF PATIENTS

More notable recent uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UniQure considering potential sale – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “What Drove uniQure 171% Higher in the First Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” published on July 08, 2019, Fool.com published: “Shake-Up in Big Weed – Motley Fool” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Semis – Seeking Alpha” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Approves Karyopharm’s Blood Cancer Treatment, Grifols’ Immunodeficiency Drug; ESMO, ISTH Conferences In The Spotlight – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Nantahala Capital Management Llc, which manages about $614.40M and $3.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 853,888 shares to 2.12 million shares, valued at $61.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caesars Entmt Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:CZR) by 169,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.83 million shares, and cut its stake in Codexis Inc (NASDAQ:CDXS).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 selling transactions for $253.20 million activity. Francisco Ma. Fatima sold 9,000 shares worth $895,500. Schomburger Jeffrey K had sold 4,395 shares worth $428,789 on Monday, February 4. Matthew Price also sold $1.98 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. 30,000 shares valued at $2.97 million were sold by Taylor David S on Wednesday, February 13. PELTZ NELSON sold $119.77 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, February 13. Coombe Gary A sold 22,264 shares worth $2.20M.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $282.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3 Mth T by 4,611 shares to 127,575 shares, valued at $11.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc Com (NYSE:SWK) by 2,317 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,356 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway B (BRKB).