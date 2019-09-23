As Uniqure Nv (Call) (QURE) Stock Value Rose, Holder Drw Securities Cut by $405,600 Its Stake; Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Holder Ingalls & Snyder Raised Holding

Drw Securities Llc decreased its stake in Uniqure Nv (Call) (QURE) by 42.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Drw Securities Llc sold 5,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.71% . The institutional investor held 7,100 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $555,000, down from 12,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Drw Securities Llc who had been investing in Uniqure Nv (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $46.49. About 455,580 shares traded. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 97.14% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 29/05/2018 – uniQure Announces the Issuance of New Patents Providing Broad Protection of the Padua Variant of Factor IX in Gene Therapy; 21/05/2018 – UNIQURE NV – NEW DATA FURTHER DEMONSTRATING FAVORABLE IMMUNOGENICITY PROFILE OF AAV5; 30/04/2018 – uniQure Announces Presentations at the Upcoming Annual Meeting of The American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT); 14/03/2018 – UniQure 2017 Loss $79.3M; 30/04/2018 – Correct: UniQure 1Q Loss/Shr 59c; 30/04/2018 – UniQure Held Cash and Cash Equivalents of $140.8M as of March 31; 29/05/2018 – UniQure Gets Patent Covering Methods of Treating Coagulopathies Using AAV Gene Therapy With Nucleic Acid Encoding Hyperactive Factor IX Padua Variant; 18/05/2018 – uniQure Presents Preclinical Data Demonstrating Advances in the Distribution of Gene Therapy; 02/05/2018 – uniQure Announces Pricing of its Public Offering; 25/04/2018 – uniQure Delivers Oral Presentation on Broad Set of Preclinical Data on AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting

Ingalls & Snyder Llc increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 8548.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ingalls & Snyder Llc bought 25,646 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The institutional investor held 25,946 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $568,000, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ingalls & Snyder Llc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $20.9. About 3.05M shares traded or 134.17% up from the average. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 04/05/2018 – Utz auction advances, draws Campbell look; 15/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL BOOSTED APOG, BHE, HAIN IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hain Celestial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAIN); 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL – SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $1.11 TO $1.18; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO COMPLETE DIVESTITURE OF HAIN PURE PROTEIN DURING FIRST HALF OF FISCAL 2019; 09/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Sales $2.434B-$2.503B; 08/05/2018 – Hain stock sinks as earnings disappoint and forecast slashed

Drw Securities Llc, which manages about $1.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr (Call) by 350,700 shares to 686,800 shares, valued at $128.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc Core Msci Em (IEMG) by 1.60M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.76 million shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Gold Trust Gold (Call) (GLD).

Analysts await uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.83 EPS, down 40.68% or $0.24 from last year’s $-0.59 per share. After $-0.83 actual EPS reported by uniQure N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold HAIN shares while 76 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 100.43 million shares or 2.43% less from 102.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fmr Ltd has 0% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 265,612 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com stated it has 406,174 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 1.43M were accumulated by Manufacturers Life Insur The. Welch Forbes Ltd Liability Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 200,635 shares. Amer International Gp Incorporated reported 0.02% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp owns 3,792 shares. Symons Mngmt owns 10,532 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt has 0.01% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 659,370 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). 429,913 are owned by Susquehanna Grp Inc Llp. Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 30,311 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 73 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 280,942 shares stake. Morgan Stanley reported 948,658 shares.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc, which manages about $3.07B and $2.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Michaels Cos Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 95,255 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $9.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cimpress N V (Call) by 166,823 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).