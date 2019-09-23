As Uniqure N.V. (QURE) Valuation Rose, Baker Bros Advisors LP Has Trimmed Its Stake by $6.81 Million; As New Mtn Fin (NMFC) Share Price Declined, Holder Round Table Services Has Raised Its Holding

Baker Bros Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Uniqure N.V. (QURE) by 14.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Bros Advisors Lp sold 87,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.71% . The hedge fund held 517,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.46 million, down from 605,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Bros Advisors Lp who had been investing in Uniqure N.V. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $46.24. About 40,755 shares traded. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 97.14% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 30/04/2018 – UniQure 1Q EPS 59c; 28/03/2018 – uniQure NV Field Trip Scheduled By Chardan for Apr. 4-5; 09/04/2018 – UniQure NV Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – UNIQURE NV – NEW DATA FURTHER DEMONSTRATING FAVORABLE IMMUNOGENICITY PROFILE OF AAV5; 18/05/2018 – uniQure Presents Preclinical Data Demonstrating Advances in the Distribution of Gene Therapy; 29/05/2018 – Press Release: uniQure Announces the Issuance of New Patents Providing Broad Protection of the Padua Variant of Factor IX in Gene Therapy; 30/04/2018 – UniQure: Robert Gut and David Meek Nominated to Bd of Directors; 29/05/2018 – uniQure Announces the Issuance of New Patents Providing Broad Protection of the Padua Variant of Factor IX in Gene Therapy; 07/05/2018 – UniQure: Gross Proceeds From Offering $147.5M; 14/03/2018 – UniQure Expects Cash and Cash Equivalents Will Be Sufficient to Fund Ops Into Early 2020

Round Table Services Llc increased its stake in New Mtn Fin Corp (NMFC) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Round Table Services Llc bought 71,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% . The institutional investor held 1.53M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.43 million, up from 1.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Round Table Services Llc who had been investing in New Mtn Fin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.66. About 88,395 shares traded. New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) has declined 3.37% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.37% the S&P500. Some Historical NMFC News: 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN 1Q NAV/SHR $13.60; 09/05/2018 – New Mountain Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for May. 16-17; 18/04/2018 – New Mountain Finance Corporation Announces It Will Seek Shareholder Approval for Reduced Asset Coverage; 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Cap Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson; 18/04/2018 – New Mountain Finance Corp Announces It Will Seek Shareholder Approval for Reduced Asset Coverage; 07/05/2018 – New Mountain Finance 1Q EPS 30c

Baker Bros Advisors Lp, which manages about $8.20 billion and $14.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 654,659 shares to 803,246 shares, valued at $10.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) by 1.05M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.56M shares, and has risen its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc..

Analysts await uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.83 earnings per share, down 40.68% or $0.24 from last year’s $-0.59 per share. After $-0.83 actual earnings per share reported by uniQure N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Of uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hedging Your Bet On uniQure – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “UniQure achieves planned enrollment in HOPE-B trial of AMT-061 – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Healthcare – Top 5 Gainers / Losers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “uniQure to Participate in Multiple Upcoming Industry Conferences – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $297,736 activity. $6,625 worth of stock was bought by Jerry Karrie J. on Monday, August 12. 7,500 shares valued at $101,386 were bought by Kline John on Monday, September 9. Shares for $24,932 were bought by Ogens David. $33,450 worth of New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) shares were bought by Kajee Shiraz.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.87, from 2.04 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 10 investors sold NMFC shares while 32 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 25.50 million shares or 0.98% less from 25.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Beck Capital Mgmt Llc holds 92,533 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Kennedy Cap Mngmt stated it has 180,252 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Company holds 0.01% or 88,016 shares in its portfolio. Northern Tru has invested 0% in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC). Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability Com invested in 24,862 shares or 0% of the stock. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership accumulated 0.04% or 1.19 million shares. Lpl Financial Ltd holds 66,099 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Financial Serv reported 0% stake. Cwm Limited Liability Corp owns 215 shares. Susquehanna Grp Limited Liability Partnership reported 209,424 shares. North Carolina-based Bancorporation Of America De has invested 0% in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC). Mckinley Ltd Liability Delaware accumulated 254,526 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 48,957 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Muzinich And has 2.5% invested in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) for 860,860 shares. The Connecticut-based Chilton Lc has invested 0.05% in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC).

More notable recent New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “New Mountain Finance Corporation Announces Completion of Offering of 6900000 Shares of Common Stock – Business Wire” on July 11, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “New Mountain Finance (NMFC) Prices 3.75M Offering of Common Stock at $13.57/Share – StreetInsider.com” published on February 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “New Mountain Finance’s Shortage Of Cash Income – Seeking Alpha” on March 06, 2019. More interesting news about New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is New Mountain Finance Corp. (NMFC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “New Mountain Finance Corporation Announces Pricing of $75 Million of Additional 5.75% Convertible Notes due 2023 – Business Wire” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Round Table Services Llc, which manages about $845.52 million and $324.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 25,335 shares to 79,880 shares, valued at $23.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWO) by 2,567 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,473 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).