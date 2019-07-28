As Uniqure N.V. (QURE) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Tekla Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position by $1.06 Million; Aes (AES) Share Value Declined While Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Trimmed by $4.58 Million Its Holding

Tekla Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Uniqure N.V. (QURE) by 47.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekla Capital Management Llc sold 17,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,751 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18M, down from 37,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekla Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Uniqure N.V. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $65.56. About 1.46M shares traded or 98.36% up from the average. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 81.88% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 77.45% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 07/05/2018 – UNIQURE NV QURE.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $26; 09/04/2018 – UniQure NV Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – uniQure Presents Preclinical Data Demonstrating Advances in the Distribution of Gene Therapy; 21/05/2018 – UNIQURE NV – NEW DATA FURTHER DEMONSTRATING FAVORABLE IMMUNOGENICITY PROFILE OF AAV5; 01/05/2018 – uniQure Announces Proposed Public Offering; 14/03/2018 – UniQure Expects Cash and Cash Equivalents Will Be Sufficient to Fund Ops Into Early 2020; 14/03/2018 – UniQure 2017 Loss $79.3M; 02/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V.: UNIQURE: PRICING OF OFFERING; 21/05/2018 – uniQure Presents New Data Demonstrating Clinical Benefit in Hemophilia B Patients with Pre-Existing Anti-AAV5 Neutralizing Antibodies; 14/03/2018 – UniQure Has $159M of Cash and Cash Equivalents as of Dec 31, 2017

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 96.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc analyzed 254,698 shares as the company's stock declined 4.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,282 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186,000, down from 264,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $11.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $16.94. About 3.59 million shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 31.34% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.91% the S&P500.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion and $1.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 6,882 shares to 65,158 shares, valued at $4.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 5,913 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,898 shares, and has risen its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.29 EPS, up 16.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.25 per share. AES’s profit will be $192.49M for 14.60 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.57% EPS growth.

More notable recent The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: "AES Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Review Conference Call to be Held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. EDT – Business Wire" on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "What Did The AES Corporation's (NYSE:AES) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance" published on July 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Here's What The AES Corporation's (NYSE:AES) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance" on July 27, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $41.58 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.75 EPS, down 31.58% or $0.18 from last year’s $-0.57 per share. After $-0.74 actual EPS reported by uniQure N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.35% negative EPS growth.

Tekla Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06B and $2.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) by 29,726 shares to 68,496 shares, valued at $3.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eli Lilly And Company (NYSE:LLY) by 78,878 shares in the quarter, for a total of 295,320 shares, and has risen its stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX).