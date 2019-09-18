As Unionpacificcorp (UNP) Shares Rose, Fayez Sarofim & Company Increased Position by $2.99 Million; Sterling Construction Co C (STRL) Holding Upped by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co

Fayez Sarofim & Company increased its stake in Unionpacificcorp (UNP) by 0.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fayez Sarofim & Company bought 17,707 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 1.88M shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $317.92M, up from 1.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Company who had been investing in Unionpacificcorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $166.63. About 808,097 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 M Boost From Union Pacific; 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 05:05 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: FULL PTC IMPLEMENTED ON PASSENGER LINES BY 2018; 26/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN FULTON AND PEORIA COUNTIES, ILL; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the Wolfe Research 11th Annual Global Transportation Conference; 09/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 22/05/2018 – “Mad Money” Jim Cramer gets Union Pacific Chairman and CEO Lance Fritz’s take on trade and the Trump administration’s NAFTA talks; 29/05/2018 – Union Pacific Delivers on its Mission of Service; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO LANCE FRITZ SAYS HIRING BONUSES HAVE BEEN IMPLEMENTED BY CO IN CERTAIN AREAS ONLY AND NOT ACROSS THE BOARD – CNBC; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: VALERO MARKETING AND SUPPLY COMPANY AND VALERO RAIL PARTNERS, LLC V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co increased its stake in Sterling Construction Co Inc C (STRL) by 27.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co bought 129,182 shares as the company's stock declined 7.74% . The institutional investor held 598,124 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.03M, up from 468,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Sterling Construction Co Inc C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.54 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.98. About 89,845 shares traded. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) has declined 4.43% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89B and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc Com (NYSE:SWX) by 90,721 shares to 119,188 shares, valued at $10.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.53 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1.

Fayez Sarofim & Company, which manages about $31.66B and $19.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 635,951 shares to 21.07M shares, valued at $1.07 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing.