As Union Pacific (UNP) Valuation Rose, Soroban Capital Partners LP Lowered by $226.27 Million Its Holding; Aon Plc (AON) Stake Has Increased by New Vernon Investment Management Llc

New Vernon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 16.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Investment Management Llc bought 1,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The hedge fund held 13,696 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, up from 11,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $192.61. About 731,578 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N SEES FY 2018 SHR MORE THAN $7.97; 10/04/2018 – Aon and HP Join Forces to Combat Cyber Risk; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Rev $3.1B; 18/04/2018 – Almost two years after CPP/QPP changes were announced, many Canadian employers have yet to prepare; 26/03/2018 – Aon Benfield’s Connolly to retire; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Net $594M; 15/05/2018 – Aon Appoints Eric Andersen and Michael O’Connor as Co-Presidents of the Firm; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Adj EPS $2.97; 13/04/2018 – Aon Announces 11% Increase To Annual Cash Dividend; 30/03/2018 – Kemper Corporation Signs Headquarters Lease at Chicago’s Aon Center

Soroban Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 34.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp sold 1.35 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 2.55 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $425.92 million, down from 3.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $159.33. About 2.68 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific: Well Positioned to Benefit From Another Year of Positive Volume Growth, Solid Core Pricing Gains; 29/05/2018 – Union Pacific Delivers on its Mission of Service; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: FULL PTC IMPLEMENTED ON PASSENGER LINES BY 2018; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO LANCE FRITZ SAYS HIRING BONUSES HAVE BEEN IMPLEMENTED BY CO IN CERTAIN AREAS ONLY AND NOT ACROSS THE BOARD – CNBC; 22/03/2018 – Laughlin AF Base: Laughlin safety, Union Pacific caution drivers crossing railroads; 16/03/2018 – U.S. regulator to meet next month with disgruntled railroad customers; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/13/2018 03:24 PM; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 10:45 AM; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/18/2018 05:18 PM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Net $1.3B

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 67,502 are held by S&Co Inc. Gulf Natl Bank (Uk) invested 0.51% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Pettee Inc accumulated 0.59% or 5,550 shares. South Dakota Investment Council owns 181,290 shares or 0.64% of their US portfolio. 8,512 are owned by Amer Registered Invest Advisor. Daiwa Secs Group Inc owns 78,998 shares. Umb Bancorp N A Mo accumulated 196,999 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated reported 59.87 million shares. Whitebox Advsrs Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 1,219 shares. 2,085 were accumulated by Guardian Life Ins Of America. North Management Corp holds 0.46% or 16,429 shares. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Corp holds 100 shares. M&R Capital Inc holds 0.76% or 18,791 shares in its portfolio. Tortoise Management Limited holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 2,562 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Co Ltd Co holds 3.42% or 381,192 shares.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.67B for 16.39 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Soroban Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $10.82 billion and $5.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qorvo Inc by 147,493 shares to 2.95 million shares, valued at $211.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 2.14M shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.88M shares, and has risen its stake in Linde Plc.

