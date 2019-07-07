As Union Pacific (UNP) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Stewart & Patten Co Trimmed Stake; Overbrook Management Increased Holding in Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Stewart & Patten Co Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 12.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc sold 4,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,849 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.99 million, down from 40,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $170.03. About 2.52 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific profit rises 22.2 pct; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAD EXPECTED 100% IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Rev $5.48B; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES COAL HEADWINDS ON LOW NATURAL GAS PRICES; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CFO SAYS TARIFFS WOULD HURT U.S. JOBS; 26/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT AND DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION–IN CERRO GORDO; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Business Volume Up 2%; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC TO BE 100% INSTALLED BY YR END 2018

Overbrook Management Corp increased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp bought 64,301 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.17% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.68 million shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.04M, up from 2.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in Darling Ingredients Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $19.94. About 382,283 shares traded. Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) has risen 15.08% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.65% the S&P500. Some Historical DAR News: 20/04/2018 DJ Darling Ingredients Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DAR); 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS ACQUIRES KRUGER COMMODITIES; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS SELLS TERRA RENEWAL SERVICES PLATFORM TO

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

Stewart & Patten Co Llc, which manages about $814.96 million and $548.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 16,384 shares to 212,202 shares, valued at $10.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6,347 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,809 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $2.25 earnings per share, up 13.64% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.98 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.59B for 18.89 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.58% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4.

