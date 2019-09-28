As Union Pacific (UNP) Valuation Rose, Montecito Bank & Trust Has Cut Holding by $334,789; Shareholder Punch Card Management LP Upped Baidu (BIDU) Position

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 17.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust sold 1,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 9,538 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.61M, down from 11,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $162.69. About 3.15 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 23/05/2018 – Nafta Has Been a ‘Tremendous Success,’ Says Union Pacific CEO (Video); 14/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL TWO-THIRDS IMPLEMENTED; 05/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $38M IN NEW MEXICO TRANSPORTATION; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Business Volume Up 2%; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 07:21 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PRICING INCREASED 2.75% EX-COAL, INTERMODAL; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES COAL HEADWINDS ON LOW NATURAL GAS PRICES; 22/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Punch Card Management Lp increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 18.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch Card Management Lp bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 316,295 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.12 million, up from 266,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch Card Management Lp who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $3.86 during the last trading session, reaching $101.21. About 5.69 million shares traded or 47.11% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 18/03/2018 – CHINA GREATWALL TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000066.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH BAIDU ON AREAS INCLUDING ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE, SMART TECHNOLOGY; 29/04/2018 – Baidu Expects That Du Xiaoman Will Be Deconsolidated From Baidu’s Consolidated Fincl Statements; 22/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of US$1.5 Billion Notes Offering; 12/04/2018 – Baidu, Cogobuy’s Ingdan to jointly develop artificial intelligent network for internet-linked devices, sources say; 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q EPS $2.98; 21/05/2018 – Baidu in Definitive Agreements With Certain Investors Relating to Divestiture of Global Ad and Tools Business; 16/03/2018 – Baidu Files for Note Offerin; 18/03/2018 – Chinese search giant Baidu’s video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 billion US IPO; 26/04/2018 – Baidu Sees 2Q Rev $3.97B-$4.17B; 14/05/2018 – Tencent gets self-driving car test licence from China’s Shenzhen city – report

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 16.74 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt invested in 0.05% or 25,409 shares. Hamilton Point Investment Lc holds 0.39% or 5,443 shares in its portfolio. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 1,410 shares. 1,631 were reported by Eubel Brady Suttman Asset Management. Dakota Wealth Mgmt holds 0.22% or 6,875 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has 0% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Private Wealth Prtn Limited Liability Corp owns 3,551 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Alley Com Llc accumulated 57,820 shares or 2.77% of the stock. Northstar Invest invested 0.07% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Td Asset Inc stated it has 609,768 shares. Renaissance Investment Group Lc holds 3.01% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 47,680 shares. Rare Infrastructure has 8.33% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Clean Yield Group owns 2,300 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Brookstone Cap Mgmt reported 0.04% stake. Thomas Story And Son has invested 0.25% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

Montecito Bank & Trust, which manages about $331.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Resources Inc/Va (NYSE:D) by 7,050 shares to 12,268 shares, valued at $949,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Dividend Apprec Etf (VIG) by 4,158 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,882 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS).