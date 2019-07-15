As Union Pacific (UNP) Valuation Rose, Kempner Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding; Adell Harriman & Carpenter Has Cut Its 3M Company (MMM) Position by $10.39 Million; Market Value Declined

Kempner Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 49.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempner Capital Management Inc sold 7,821 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,860 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31 million, down from 15,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $172.67. About 1.65 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 06/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY–TERMINAL TRACKAGE RIGHTS–KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY AND UNION PACIFIC; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS MEXICO TRADE MADE UP 11% OF ITS 2017 VOLUME; 06/03/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 25/04/2018 – METROLINK ANNOUNCES PTC INTEROPERABILITY W/ UNION PACIFIC; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 10:45 AM; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 60% OF POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL IMPLEMENTED; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS REDEMPTION RESULTED IN AN EARLY-EXTINGUISHMENT, NON-CASH, PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $85 MLN – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES `STEADY IMPROVEMENTS’ TO NETWORK CONGESTION; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/27/2018 02:34 PM; 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 05:05 PM

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 3.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc sold 50 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,435 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $298.16 million, down from 1,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $172.83. About 1.83M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 03/05/2018 – 3M’s New Single-Patient Stethoscope Fills lmmense Auscultation Quality Gap for Clinicians Treating Patients in lsolation; 08/03/2018 – FASTPARTNER AB – LOAN RUNS WITH VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 2.45 PERCENTAGE POINTS WITH MATURITY IN SEPTEMBER 2021; 27/03/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M Sees 2018 EPS $8.68-EPS $9.03; 22/03/2018 – UK FEB RETAIL SALES -0.4 PCT 3M/3M VS JAN 0.0 PCT 3M/3M, BIGGEST DROP SINCE MARCH 2017; FEB +1.4 PCT 3M/YY VS JAN +1.4 PCT 3M/YY; 16/05/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Adds More 3M Materials to Its Database; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $8.68 TO $9.03; 08/05/2018 – 3M Annual Meeting Highlights 2017 Achievements; 30/04/2018 – 3M Announces FDA Clearance Of New Biological Indicator System Providing 24-Minute Results For Steam Sterilization; 02/04/2018 – Propeller Health Publishes Results From a Large Public Health Study on Asthma; Successfully Reduces the Burden of Asthma in Louisville

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.04 earnings per share, down 21.24% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.59 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.18 billion for 21.18 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.15% or 144,077 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Lc has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Moreover, Choate Investment Advsr has 0.27% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 21,849 shares. Tower Bridge reported 83,453 shares. Paragon Limited holds 0.72% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 5,744 shares. Fincl Advantage Inc holds 3.34% or 22,546 shares. Vigilant Cap Lc, Maine-based fund reported 3,628 shares. Putnam Invs Ltd Liability has 0% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 5,338 shares. Kbc Grp Nv holds 0.24% or 138,590 shares in its portfolio. Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Tn holds 4.42% or 148,127 shares. 1,860 were accumulated by Novare Mgmt. Indiana And Inv Mgmt reported 2,458 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Lc reported 1.64 million shares stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested in 0.32% or 30,400 shares. Janney Cap Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.03% or 2,926 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 10 sales for $17.27 million activity. Bauman James L also sold $3.22M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares. Vale Michael G. sold $1.77 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, February 7. 9,410 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares with value of $1.87M were sold by Keel Paul A. Lindekugel Jon T had sold 5,940 shares worth $1.19 million. $176,260 worth of stock was bought by PAGE GREGORY R on Thursday, May 9. Gangestad Nicholas C also sold $942,450 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, which manages about $528.39 million and $514.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr (NYSE:STWD) by 28,093 shares to 52,200 shares, valued at $1.17B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enterprise Products (NYSE:EPD) by 4,419 shares in the quarter, for a total of 425,527 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Hamel Inc has 1.61% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 21,405 shares. Baxter Bros, Connecticut-based fund reported 93,429 shares. Shufro Rose Co Ltd Liability Co has 5,915 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. 5,931 were accumulated by Hudock Gp Ltd Liability Corporation. Sit Invest Associates invested in 0.74% or 139,430 shares. Eastern Fincl Bank accumulated 19,931 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Washington-based Garland Mgmt has invested 4.04% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). At Comml Bank has invested 0.09% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 0.28% or 181,967 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc accumulated 11,701 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Blair William Il, Illinois-based fund reported 495,870 shares. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel has invested 1.37% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Spectrum Mgmt Grp Inc Incorporated holds 0.03% or 627 shares in its portfolio. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.08 million shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Assetmark reported 0.01% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $2.25 earnings per share, up 13.64% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.98 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.59 billion for 19.19 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.58% EPS growth.