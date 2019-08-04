As Union Pacific (UNP) Valuation Rose, Kempner Capital Management Trimmed by $1.31 Million Its Stake; Francisco Partners Management LP Has Cut Stake in Gain Cap Hldgs (GCAP) by $677,406

Francisco Partners Management Lp decreased its stake in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc (GCAP) by 60.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Francisco Partners Management Lp sold 112,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 73,534 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $462,000, down from 186,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Francisco Partners Management Lp who had been investing in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $158.88M market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.29. About 175,364 shares traded. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) has declined 39.40% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.40% the S&P500. Some Historical GCAP News: 05/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL – EXPANDED BITCOIN OFFERING ALLOWING CUSTOMERS TO TRADE BITCOIN DIRECTLY AGAINST EURO, BRITISH POUND & AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR; 05/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL LAUNCHES ETHEREUM, LITECOIN, RIPPLE & BITCOIN CASH; 26/04/2018 – GAIN Capital 1Q Rev $106.9M; 26/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL 1Q ADJ EBITDA $33.0M; 06/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC – MARCH RETAIL SEGMENT OTC AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME $ 11.9 BLN VS $ 10.4 BLN; 09/05/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL INSTITUTIONAL ECN VOLUME $ 279M, UP 21%; 26/04/2018 – GAIN Capital 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $33M; 12/03/2018 – GAIN Capital Clarifies Impact of U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act on Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results; 27/03/2018 – GAIN Capital Responds to ESMA Statement; 30/05/2018 – GAIN Capital to Sell GTX ECN Business to Deutsche Börse Group’s FX unit, 360T

Kempner Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 49.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempner Capital Management Inc sold 7,821 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 7,860 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31M, down from 15,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $173.52. About 2.24M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC DETAILS POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL ROLLOUT ON WEBSITE; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 64.6 PERCENT, IMPROVED 0.6 POINTS; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific CEO ‘Confident’ in Productivity Plans (Video); 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Raiload – 04/13/2018 03:22 PM; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Exits McKesson, Cuts Union Pacific; 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/09/2018 04:07 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC NOW EXPECTS 75% PTC IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 02/04/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 22/05/2018 – “Mad Money” Jim Cramer gets Union Pacific Chairman and CEO Lance Fritz’s take on trade and the Trump administration’s NAFTA talks

Analysts await GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, down 83.33% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.3 per share. GCAP’s profit will be $1.85 million for 21.45 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold GCAP shares while 28 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 17.85 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings.