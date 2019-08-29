As Union Pacific (UNP) Valuation Rose, Holder Uss Investment Management LTD Has Trimmed Holding; Veritas Investment Management Uk LTD Has Raised Its Laboratory America Holdings (LH) Position by $339,416

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd increased its stake in Laboratory Corp America Holdings (LH) by 1.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd bought 2,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 129,011 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.74M, up from 126,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd who had been investing in Laboratory Corp America Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.40B market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $167.85. About 357,710 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 25/05/2018 – LabCorp to Become a Preferred National Laboratory for Aetna; 25/05/2018 – LabCorp, Aetna Extend, Expanded Existing Agreement; 03/04/2018 – Triad Bus Jour: LabCorp cuts deal for 200K+ square feet in RTP; 25/04/2018 – Labcorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Interpace Diagnostics Announces Expansion of LabCorp National Agreement; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE NOW INCLUDES PROJECTED NEGATIVE IMPACT FROM ASC 606 OF ABOUT $0.20 TO $0.30 PER SHARE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 24/04/2018 – LABCORP SAYS CO, MOUNT SINAI ENTERED INTO CONTRACT THAT WILL “ENHANCE” LAB OPERATIONS AT EACH OF MOUNT SINAI’S 7 ACUTE CARE HOSPITALS – SEC FILING; 25/05/2018 – LABCORP TO BECOME A PFD NATIONAL LABORATORY FOR AETNA; 01/05/2018 – LabCorp Announces Collaboration with The Recovery Platform to Assist Physicians Treating Patients with Opioid Dependency; 03/05/2018 – LabCorp to Webcast Its Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 19.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 239,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 963,996 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $161.16 million, down from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.94B market cap company. The stock increased 2.73% or $4.3 during the last trading session, reaching $161.73. About 4.35M shares traded or 37.13% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 05/03/2018 UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $450M IN TEXAS TRANSPORTATION IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC DETAILS POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL ROLLOUT ON WEBSITE; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/27/2018 02:34 PM; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Raiload – 04/13/2018 03:22 PM; 22/03/2018 – Laughlin AF Base: Laughlin safety, Union Pacific caution drivers crossing railroads; 07/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO; 12/03/2018 – UNP KANSAS INVESTMENT PART OF $3.3B NETWORK INVESTMENT FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Raises Freight Rates as Safety Gear Slows Trains; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q EPS $1.68; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset owns 54,148 shares. Hamel has invested 1.61% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 74,831 shares. Barclays Public Ltd invested in 799,970 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Wellington Shields Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 17,562 shares. California-based Osterweis Cap has invested 0.1% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Tarbox Family Office owns 0.03% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 437 shares. Dodge Cox invested in 0.57% or 4.17 million shares. Wellington Shields And Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 18,020 shares or 1.53% of the stock. Conestoga Advsr Limited has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Fenimore Asset Mgmt Inc owns 1,619 shares. Virginia-based Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Incorporated Va has invested 0.11% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 136,193 were reported by Sather Grp Inc. 39,887 are held by Marco Investment Management Ltd Liability. Financial Counselors invested in 168,539 shares or 1.2% of the stock.

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) by 23,788 shares to 6.01 million shares, valued at $133.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Monster Beverage Corp New by 274,111 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.19 million shares, and has risen its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 16.64 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. A D Beadell Inv Counsel Inc holds 1.77% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 13,045 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 9,821 shares. Franklin Street Inc Nc holds 1.72% or 80,906 shares. Westpac Banking stated it has 0% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Utah Retirement System holds 19,033 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Com owns 261,417 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Private Ocean Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 138 shares in its portfolio. Cubic Asset Mgmt owns 0.25% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 5,430 shares. Heritage Wealth invested 0% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Carroll Associates reported 1,250 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 117,338 shares stake. Kentucky Retirement Ins Trust Fund holds 0.07% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) or 1,960 shares. Wasatch Advsr Inc has 30,337 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Trust Limited Com has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Blackrock has 10.03M shares.

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd, which manages about $322.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 22,435 shares to 164,775 shares, valued at $7.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) by 80,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 454,860 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV).