As Union Pacific (UNP) Valuation Rose, Holder Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Trimmed Holding by $423,176; Ncr (NCR) Market Value Rose While Tudor Investment Et Al Trimmed Stake by $595,386

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific (UNP) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc sold 2,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 67,207 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.37 million, down from 69,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $163.6. About 4.59 million shares traded or 46.58% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC IS HIRING WORKERS, HAS NO ONE ON FURLOUGHS; 22/03/2018 – OCEAN NETWORK EXPRESS SELECTS UNP AS WESTERN U.S. RAIL PROVIDER; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 02:27 PM; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/13/2018 03:24 PM; 10/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $140; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 25/04/2018 – METROLINK ANNOUNCES PTC INTEROPERABILITY W/ UNION PACIFIC; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS OPERATIONAL HEADWINDS TO CONTINUE IN 2Q; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Rev $5.48B; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO CONCLUDES WEBCAST PRESENTATION

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its stake in Ncr Corporation (NCR) by 69.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al sold 19,206 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.72% . The hedge fund held 8,596 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $267,000, down from 27,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al who had been investing in Ncr Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $31.86. About 1.57M shares traded or 59.74% up from the average. NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) has risen 21.75% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NCR News: 13/03/2018 – NCR’s Andrea Ledford Named to Metro Atlanta Chamber Innovation & Entrepreneurship Advisory Board; 01/05/2018 – NCR Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.30-Adj EPS $3.45; 22/03/2018 – NCR CHAIRMAN, CEO BILL NUTI TO STEP DOWN FOR HEALTH REASONS; 14/03/2018 – M2 Presswire: NCR Launches Innovative SelfServ 80 Series to Transform Banking Services in South Africa; Breakthrough ATM; 07/05/2018 – NCR Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – NCR Sees 2Q Adj EPS 60c-Adj EPS 65c; 14/03/2018 – NCR Appoints Daniel Campbell as Executive Vice Pres, Global Sales; 17/05/2018 – Kaufland Captures First Mover Advantage in Germany with Roll-out of NCR Self-Checkouts; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Appoints Mark Benjamin as Chief Executive Officer; 22/03/2018 – NCR CHAIRMAN & CEO BILL NUTI TO STEP DOWN FOR HEALTH REASONS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marietta Inv accumulated 18,526 shares. Moreover, Daiwa Securities has 0.1% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 67,480 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.05% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Us Bancorp De reported 960,870 shares. Private Wealth Prns Lc invested 0.09% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 407,610 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 11,470 shares. Bollard Gru Inc Lc has 0.11% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 18,748 shares. New Vernon Inv Mngmt Lc has invested 1% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 60,030 are owned by Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel. Capstone Investment Lc, a New York-based fund reported 6,641 shares. 7,474 are held by Leavell Invest Management. Old Dominion Management reported 2,854 shares. Moreover, Mcf Advsr Limited Company has 0.03% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29B and $1.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway (100=1 Clas by 100 shares to 700 shares, valued at $2.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. by 52,782 shares in the quarter, for a total of 238,083 shares, and has risen its stake in Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 16.83 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

