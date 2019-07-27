As Union Pacific (UNP) Valuation Rose, Arvest Trust Company Has Trimmed Its Holding; Overbrook Management Has Lowered American Express Co (AXP) Holding by $549,360

Arvest Trust Company decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 39.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arvest Trust Company sold 94,717 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 143,246 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.95 million, down from 237,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arvest Trust Company who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $174.23. About 1.62M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Agricultural Products Freight Rev $1.1B; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Business Volume Up 2%; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CITES `UNANTICIPATED OPERATIONAL ISSUES’; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO MISS 2019 TARGET OF 60% OPERATING RATIO; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC TO BE 100% INSTALLED BY YR END 2018; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q EPS $1.68; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: VALERO MARKETING AND SUPPLY COMPANY AND VALERO RAIL PARTNERS, LLC V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q EPS $1.68, EST. $1.66; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 10:45 AM; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: ARKEMA INC. V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY

Overbrook Management Corp decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 10.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp sold 5,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 41,203 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50M, down from 46,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $126.78. About 4.22M shares traded or 33.69% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 10/05/2018 – Parallel North IP Expands Licensing Business with NEC and American Express Patent Portfolios Owned by Strategic Partner, Dominion Harbor; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-2 Card Abs; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.2 PCT AT MARCH END VS 2.2 PCT AT FEB END; 16/04/2018 – American Express and Marriott Unveil New and Refreshed Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Express Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXP); 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Rev $9.72B; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 15/05/2018 – mSlGNlA, Inc. Announces Patent Office Victory in Continued Patent Enforcement Efforts against American Express® Company Subsidiary lnAuth, Inc; 07/05/2018 – Groupon Launches Local Restaurant Deals for American Express Card Members; 15/05/2018 – American Express April Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table)

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.29 million activity.

Overbrook Management Corp, which manages about $1.12 billion and $465.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 145,395 shares to 725,104 shares, valued at $26.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 362 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,467 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First National has invested 0.23% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Manufacturers Life Ins The invested 0.31% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Benjamin F Edwards Co owns 18,102 shares. Van Eck Assocs accumulated 42,890 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset owns 50,390 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc holds 0.05% or 290,040 shares. Wagner Bowman has invested 0.17% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 50,000 shares. First Republic Investment Management Incorporated has 0.1% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Cubic Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 1.97% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Westwood Holdg Gp Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Greatmark Inv Prtnrs holds 88,313 shares or 3.04% of its portfolio. Modera Wealth Llc has invested 0.26% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 485,041 shares. 205,238 were accumulated by M&T Bancorporation Corp.

