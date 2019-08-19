As Union Pacific (UNP) Stock Value Rose, Wespac Advisors Has Increased by $351,535 Its Position; Tt International Has Lifted Holding in Icici Bk LTD (IBN)

Tt International increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 63.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tt International bought 1.89M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 4.87 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.75M, up from 2.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tt International who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.72. About 927,194 shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 02/04/2018 – ICICI: NOT RECEIVED ANY ENQUIRY FROM INDIA ED ON VIDEOCON LOAN; 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI BANK EXEC SAYS BOARD WILL MEET ON TUESDAY FOR STRATEGY AND BUDGET PLANNING; 14/05/2018 – CLOSED: ICICI Securities Primary Sells INR500m 10Y Tier 2 Bonds; 25/05/2018 – ICICI BANK SAYS CO., CEO RECEIVED NOTICE FROM SEBI MAY 24; 29/03/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS CONTINUED WITH SALES FROM HTM CATEGORY FOR A FEW WEEKS DURING QTR ENDED MARCH 2017; 29/05/2018 – Banking Tech: ICICI Bank unveils innovation labs; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Icici Bank Ltd. – Statement Of Debt Securities/Ncds For Period Ended March 2018; 03/04/2018 – BRIEF-India’s Enforcement Directorate Starts Probe In ICICI Bank-Videocon Matter – CNBC TV-18, Citing; 30/03/2018 – Economic Times: CBI files PE against ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar’s husband and Videocon’s Venugopal Dhoot; 16/05/2018 – The Tribune: I-T Dept quizzes Videocon Group MD Dhoot in ICICI loan case

Wespac Advisors Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 12.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wespac Advisors Llc bought 2,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 18,361 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07M, up from 16,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wespac Advisors Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $169.12. About 419,287 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC PLANS TO FILE ALTERNATIVE SCHEDULE FOR PTC; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Raises Freight Rates as Safety Gear Slows Trains; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 04:20 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO FULLY IMPLEMENT PTC BY `NO LATER’ THAN 2020; 10/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS REDEMPTION RESULTED IN AN EARLY-EXTINGUISHMENT, NON-CASH, PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $85 MLN – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAD EXPECTED 100% IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 10:45 AM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Sinks as `Operational Challenges’ Raise Costs; 06/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY–TERMINAL TRACKAGE RIGHTS–KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY AND UNION PACIFIC

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caprock Grp Inc Inc Inc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 4,497 shares. Mcdonald Capital Invsts Ca invested 7.42% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Mengis Capital Mgmt Inc has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Penobscot Investment Com reported 23,547 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Founders Mgmt Lc holds 2.63% or 42,891 shares in its portfolio. Arcadia Corporation Mi accumulated 374 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh has 0.4% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 9,400 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp holds 0.37% or 646,342 shares. 30.26M are held by State Street Corp. Regent Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 6,087 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Lowe Brockenbrough owns 6,773 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. 6.56M were reported by Goldman Sachs Grp. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Ltd Company reported 1,851 shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell Inc has invested 0.94% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

Wespac Advisors Llc, which manages about $705.49M and $144.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXH) by 18,826 shares to 3,240 shares, valued at $248,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

