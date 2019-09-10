As Union Pacific (UNP) Stock Value Rose, Sheets Smith Wealth Management Lifted Its Holding; Fsi Group Has Increased Its Keycorp New (KEY) Stake by $3.03 Million

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 36.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought 3,672 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 13,766 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30 million, up from 10,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $167.26. About 1.31M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL TWO-THIRDS IMPLEMENTED; 05/03/2018 UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $450M IN TEXAS TRANSPORTATION IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES `STEADY IMPROVEMENTS’ TO NETWORK CONGESTION; 10/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 07/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 10:32 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES CARGO GAINS IN PLASTICS, INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/13/2018 03:24 PM; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 09:46 AM; 25/04/2018 – METROLINK ANNOUNCES PTC INTEROPERABILITY W/ UNION PACIFIC

Fsi Group Llc increased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 71.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc bought 201,905 shares as the company's stock rose 5.88% . The hedge fund held 482,733 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.60 million, up from 280,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $17.99. About 5.50M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management, which manages about $700.54 million and $461.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 7,400 shares to 17,558 shares, valued at $4.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 2,672 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,789 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invest House Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 26,975 shares or 0.49% of the stock. 668 are held by Dubuque Bancorporation &. Davis R M holds 0.73% or 118,083 shares in its portfolio. American Assets Invest Ltd holds 0.4% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 15,000 shares. Edgestream Prns LP holds 0.28% or 11,565 shares. The Illinois-based Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.29% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Company has 0.13% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 2,325 shares. Silvercrest Asset Grp Limited Liability Company reported 424,122 shares. Nadler Fin Gp holds 0.1% or 1,902 shares. Strs Ohio owns 633,099 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Marketfield Asset invested in 43,869 shares. Legal & General Public Limited Company reported 0.49% stake. Brown Capital invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Hills Fincl Bank And Tru invested in 0.24% or 5,409 shares. Spinnaker invested in 0.19% or 11,187 shares.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: "August Rail Data Remains Weak, In Line with July – Stephens – StreetInsider.com" on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "When Should You Buy Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance" published on May 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "What Kind Of Shareholders Own Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance" on July 22, 2019.

Fsi Group Llc, which manages about $3.71B and $92.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 27,000 shares to 55,000 shares, valued at $4.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Horizon Natl Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,400 shares, and cut its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).