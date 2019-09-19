As Union Pacific (UNP) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Klingenstein Fields & Co Decreased Stake; Splunk (SPLK) Holder Nine Masts Capital LTD Decreased Position by $3.17 Million

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 0.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc sold 3,778 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 377,414 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63.82M, down from 381,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $167.11. About 2.41M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

Nine Masts Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 63.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd sold 25,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 14,645 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.84M, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.23% or $4.95 during the last trading session, reaching $121.88. About 2.96M shares traded or 53.18% up from the average. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 05/03/2018 GuidePoint Security Recognized as Recipient of 2018 Splunk Partner+ Awards; 04/04/2018 – FTC: 20180928: Splunk Inc.; Phantom Cyber Corporation; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK SEES 2Q REV. $356M TO $358M, EST. $354.8M; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9C; 24/04/2018 – Splunk Customers Accelerate Business Value Through Artificial Intelligence; 16/05/2018 – tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative; 05/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis Report; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Had Seen 2019 Revenue $1.625 Billion; 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

Analysts await Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $-0.17 earnings per share, up 22.73% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.22 per share. After $-0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Splunk Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -51.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 49 investors sold SPLK shares while 129 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 131.78 million shares or 16.42% less from 157.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $698.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 4,300 shares to 12,000 shares, valued at $1.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 3,532 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,532 shares, and has risen its stake in Skechers U S A Inc (NYSE:SKX).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 17.19 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc, which manages about $3.18B and $1.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 16,392 shares to 365,854 shares, valued at $18.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 7,007 shares in the quarter, for a total of 312,594 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.