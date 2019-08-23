As Union Pacific (UNP) Stock Value Rose, Marketfield Asset Management Has Lowered Stake; As Centene Del (CNC) Shares Rose, Shareholder Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Upped Its Holding

Marketfield Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 7.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marketfield Asset Management Llc sold 3,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 43,869 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.34M, down from 47,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marketfield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $166.07. About 3.20M shares traded or 3.20% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC `OPTIMISTIC’ ABOUT TIGHT TRUCK MARKET; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO MISS 2019 TARGET OF 60% OPERATING RATIO; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC IS HIRING WORKERS, HAS NO ONE ON FURLOUGHS; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 10:32 AM; 22/03/2018 – OCEAN NETWORK EXPRESS SELECTS UNP AS WESTERN U.S. RAIL PROVIDER; 05/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $38M IN NEW MEXICO TRANSPORTATION; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Agricultural Products Freight Rev $1.1B; 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/18/2018 02:39 PM; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 23; 10/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 84.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought 9,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 20,230 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, up from 10,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.94% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $45.55. About 5.35M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 08/03/2018 – FTC: 20180826: Centene Corporation; CMG Holding Company, LLC; 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval for the Fidelis Care Transaction From NY Department of Health and NY Department of Fincl Services; 24/04/2018 – Centene cut its 2018 earnings per share forecast to a range of $6.75 to $7.15 from a prior estimate of $6.95 to $7.35 per share; 30/04/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Offering of Common Stk; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES CONTRIBUTING $340M TO NY STATE OVER 5-YR PERIOD; 22/03/2018 – WASHINGTON STATE REGULATOR COMMENTS ON CENTENE FINE BY PHONE; 08/03/2018 – llliniCare Health Announces Career Opportunities in Carbondale; 15/03/2018 – Centene Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Centene: Fidelis Acquisition Expected to Close on or About July 1

Marketfield Asset Management Llc, which manages about $9.70 billion and $235.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 10,600 shares to 26,846 shares, valued at $3.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 17.09 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “When Should You Buy Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Employee Levels At U.S. Class I Rail Operations Drop – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Price check on rails vs. trucks – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “International Competition And Trade Uncertainty Weigh On US Rail Volumes For Grain – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) – Jim Cramer Weighs In On Pfizer, Teva And More – Benzinga” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Inv Gru Limited invested in 3.23% or 47,362 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) holds 0.14% or 8,332 shares. First Merchants Corp, a Indiana-based fund reported 18,220 shares. Interocean Cap holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 1,753 shares. 183 were reported by Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Liability Co. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd holds 7,707 shares. Dana Advisors Incorporated invested 0.12% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Cypress Capital Mgmt Lc (Wy) has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Cna Financial owns 1,600 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Washington Trust stated it has 0.15% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Choate Investment Advisors invested in 0.15% or 15,314 shares. Private Cap Advsr invested in 43,820 shares or 2.22% of the stock. Northstar Asset Management Ltd Com reported 5,137 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Holding Inc owns 2.82 million shares. 9,681 are owned by East Coast Asset Mngmt Lc.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust, which manages about $296.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stifel Finl Corp (NYSE:SF) by 5,996 shares to 121,612 shares, valued at $6.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWN) by 24,046 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,618 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index (VWO).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Merian Global (Uk) Limited accumulated 0.01% or 14,600 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt invested in 0.06% or 13,550 shares. The Virginia-based Thompson Siegel Walmsley has invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Ranger Management LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 76 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Us Bancorporation De reported 607,828 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.04% or 38,247 shares in its portfolio. Atria Ltd Liability holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 44,935 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas accumulated 98,400 shares. City Commerce stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky owns 0.03% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 42,500 shares. 85,788 were accumulated by Sequoia Advsrs Ltd Liability Company. Parkside Finance Bankshares And Trust holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 20,230 shares. Massachusetts Financial Service Com Ma stated it has 9,358 shares. Navellier & Associate Incorporated accumulated 6,848 shares.

