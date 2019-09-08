As Union Pacific (UNP) Stock Value Rose, Holder Uss Investment Management LTD Has Trimmed Stake; As News (NWS) Stock Value Rose, Holder Sterling Capital Management Has Lowered by $2.96 Million Its Holding

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 19.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 239,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 963,996 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $161.16M, down from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $164.6. About 2.06 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES `STEADY IMPROVEMENTS’ TO NETWORK CONGESTION; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific CEO ‘Confident’ in Productivity Plans (Video); 27/04/2018 – Union Pacific Announces National Park Foundation Partnership Encouraging Next Gen to Explore America’s Backyard; 16/03/2018 – U.S. regulator to meet next month with disgruntled railroad customers; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES CARGO GAINS IN PLASTICS, INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT; 09/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 05/03/2018 UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $450M IN TEXAS TRANSPORTATION IN 2018; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 26/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT AND DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION–IN CERRO GORDO

Sterling Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in News Corp (NWS) by 7.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Capital Management Llc sold 246,786 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.20% . The institutional investor held 3.19M shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.82M, down from 3.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Capital Management Llc who had been investing in News Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $14.51. About 369,017 shares traded. News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) has declined 11.16% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.16% the S&P500.

Sterling Capital Management Llc, which manages about $45.64 billion and $10.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 79,250 shares to 3.04 million shares, valued at $121.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 160,316 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.21 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.67B for 16.93 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

