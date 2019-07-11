As Union Pacific (UNP) Stock Value Rose, Holder Natixis Lowered Stake by $16.85 Million; Fil LTD Decreased Its Holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) by $17.71 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Fil Ltd decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 12.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd sold 442,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.97 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121.77 million, down from 3.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $40.71. About 7.48 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 20/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS APPROVED NINE CANDIDATES FOR BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS SAYS FY REVENUE TO GROW 10 PCT VS EARLIER FORECAST OF 10-15 PCT DUE TO SOFTER SMARTPHONE DEMAND AND UNCERTAINTY IN CRYPTO CURRENCY MARKET; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s: Upgrade Reflects Expectation That Growth in TSMC’s Free Cash Flow, Stability in Margins Will Remain Solid; 25/04/2018 – China’s upstart chip companies aim to topple Samsung, Intel and TSMC; 13/03/2018 – Luxtera Achieves Record Breaking Optical Performance with New TSV-Enabled Silicon Photonics Platform at TSMC; 28/03/2018 – US envoy meets TSMC boss amid concerns over Chinese IP theft; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS $10-12 BLN ANNUAL CAPEX IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 30/03/2018 – U.S.-China Trade War Won’t Hit Taiwan Semiconductor Sector; 19/04/2018 – TSMC Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2017; 08/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$4.0 BLN

Natixis decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 28.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis sold 102,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 260,325 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.01 million, down from 362,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $169.57. About 1.60M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC – ON MARCH 15, CO REDEEMED $155 MLN OF DEBENTURES & MORTGAGE BONDS BOUGHT BY CO’S UNIT IN 1982 ACQUISITION OF MISSOURI PACIFIC RAILROAD; 10/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $148 FROM $143; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 M Boost From Union Pacific; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC BELIEVES `COOLER HEADS WILL PREVAIL’ ON TARIFFS; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F; 06/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY–TERMINAL TRACKAGE RIGHTS–KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY AND UNION PACIFIC

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $2.25 EPS, up 13.64% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.98 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.57B for 18.84 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.58% EPS growth.

Natixis, which manages about $15.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD) by 10,251 shares to 319,465 shares, valued at $11.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vornado Rlty Tr (NYSE:VNO) by 8,836 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,938 shares, and has risen its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kistler holds 0.15% or 2,238 shares in its portfolio. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 44,268 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 0.13% or 16,745 shares in its portfolio. Argent Capital Ltd Liability Company invested 0.01% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Norris Perne & French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi owns 1.64% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 74,487 shares. 144,373 are owned by Lodestar Inv Counsel Lc Il. Court Place Advisors Lc reported 0.48% stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd has invested 0.2% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Smart Portfolios Ltd Llc holds 1,897 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Front Barnett Associate Limited Liability Company reported 130,159 shares. Eastern Fincl Bank owns 19,931 shares. Shelter Retirement Plan stated it has 49,112 shares. 1,810 are owned by Gardner Russo & Gardner Limited Liability Com. Moreover, Neville Rodie Shaw Incorporated has 1.19% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Guyasuta Invest Advsrs Inc accumulated 0.21% or 11,399 shares.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Union Pacific: Reliably Overvalued – Seeking Alpha” on June 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU), Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) – Barge Movement Resumes On Mississippi, But Remains Sluggish – Benzinga” published on July 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 13, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “When Should You Buy Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Union Pacific: Serious Signs Of A Turning Point – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing: Still Looking Good For The Long Haul – Seeking Alpha” on October 22, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor Under Threat From a Chinese Chipmaker? – Motley Fool” published on February 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor’s Share Price Pullback A Good Buying Opportunity? – Seeking Alpha” published on November 05, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) CEO C.C. Wei on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 17, 2019.

Fil Ltd, which manages about $63.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 5,833 shares to 97,661 shares, valued at $18.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 20,139 shares in the quarter, for a total of 228,346 shares, and has risen its stake in Hp Inc.

Analysts await Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 12.77% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.47 per share. TSM’s profit will be $2.10B for 24.82 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.89% EPS growth.