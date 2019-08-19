As Union Pacific (UNP) Stock Value Rose, Holder Montrusco Bolton Investments Has Decreased Its Holding by $9.76 Million; Cobblestone Capital Advisors Has Cut Its Apache (APA) Holding as Stock Value Declined

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Apache Corp (APA) by 53.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc sold 12,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.99% . The hedge fund held 11,040 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $383,000, down from 23,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apache Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.57% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $20.84. About 5.32M shares traded or 5.40% up from the average. Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has declined 46.98% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical APA News: 15/05/2018 – APACHE & NOBLE ENERGY TO ANCHOR EPIC CRUDE OIL PIPELINE; 24/05/2018 – Apache Dedicates Alpine High NGLs to Enterprise; 09/04/2018 – Immuta Introduces Apache Spark Ecosystem Support and Automated Governance Reporting for Data Science Programs; 17/04/2018 – Apache Corporation – Making Holes; 12/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Fresh from bankruptcy, driller Fieldwood hungry for U.S. offshore output; 04/04/2018 – Striim Delivers Real-Time Data Integration for Apache Kudu; Enhances Interoperability with Azure HDlnsight and Amazon Redshift; 25/05/2018 – Apache Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Apache Corporation Announces Planned Retirement of Executive Vice President, Corporate Reservoir Engineering; New Appointee Nam; 08/05/2018 – Apache Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 14/05/2018 – Apache Midstream and ARM Energy Holdings Announce Development of Salt Creek Midstream’s SCM Alpine, LLC

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 60.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc sold 55,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 35,870 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.35M, down from 91,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $3.8 during the last trading session, reaching $166.25. About 2.17M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 05:05 PM; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS OPERATIONAL HEADWINDS TO CONTINUE IN 2Q; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC Interstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 10/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $148 FROM $143; 22/05/2018 – “Mad Money” Jim Cramer gets Union Pacific Chairman and CEO Lance Fritz’s take on trade and the Trump administration’s NAFTA talks; 23/05/2018 – Nafta Has Been a ‘Tremendous Success,’ Says Union Pacific CEO (Video); 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES 2018 PRODUCTIVITY LESS THAN $300-350M GOAL; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO CONCLUDES WEBCAST PRESENTATION

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $256,378 activity. LOWE JOHN E also bought $109,131 worth of Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) shares. 2,000 Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) shares with value of $51,840 were bought by Meyer William Mark.

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded by 58,774 shares to 67,994 shares, valued at $3.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDX) by 52,389 shares in the quarter, for a total of 828,026 shares, and has risen its stake in Davis Fundamental Etf Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold APA shares while 183 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 341.21 million shares or 2.96% less from 351.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt stated it has 6,604 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hightower Tru Services Lta holds 0.27% or 59,925 shares in its portfolio. 2,202 were reported by Hanson Mcclain Inc. Raymond James Financial Advsrs stated it has 35,296 shares. Highbridge Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 0.02% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 39,592 shares. Amp Limited invested in 0.02% or 122,297 shares. Hudock Cap Grp Inc Ltd Liability Company accumulated 27 shares. Reinhart Ptnrs Incorporated invested in 593,748 shares or 1.92% of the stock. Pittenger And Anderson, a Nebraska-based fund reported 15,543 shares. 133,445 were reported by Mackay Shields Ltd. Morgan Stanley reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Aviva Public Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.03% or 144,351 shares. Moreover, Brandywine Glob Inv Limited Com has 0.06% invested in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) for 237,491 shares.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc, which manages about $6.00 billion and $1.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 33,020 shares to 183,318 shares, valued at $14.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 20,639 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,419 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

