As Union Pacific (UNP) Stock Value Rose, Holder Connors Investor Services Cut by $818,300 Its Position; Air Prods & Chems (APD) Stake Held by Water Island Capital Llc

Connors Investor Services Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific (UNP) by 73.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc sold 4,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,775 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $297,000, down from 6,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $170.03. About 2.52 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500.

Water Island Capital Llc increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 43.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc bought 5,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.22% with the market. The hedge fund held 16,968 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, up from 11,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $230.58. About 541,506 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 22.94% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Srb Corp has 0.07% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Etrade Management Limited Liability Co has 0.18% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Greenwood Gearhart owns 56,024 shares. The Rhode Island-based Whalerock Point Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.87% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 3,434 shares. Garrison Bradford And holds 0.54% or 3,787 shares. New Jersey-based Prudential Financial has invested 0.21% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Bridgeway Cap Mgmt Inc owns 389,460 shares. Meridian Investment Counsel holds 0.15% or 1,525 shares in its portfolio. Monetta Service Incorporated holds 2.89% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 24,000 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts Inc has invested 0.12% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Bartlett & stated it has 0.24% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Checchi Advisers stated it has 6,205 shares. Auxier Asset Mngmt holds 10,759 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio.

Connors Investor Services Inc, which manages about $522.13M and $734.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in A T & T New by 19,874 shares to 330,635 shares, valued at $10.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,302 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,998 shares, and has risen its stake in Chubb (NYSE:CB).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $2.25 EPS, up 13.64% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.98 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.59 billion for 18.89 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.58% EPS growth.