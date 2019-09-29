As Union Pacific (UNP) Stock Value Rose, American Money Management Cut Its Stake by $610,597; As Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose, Holder Lakeview Capital Partners Trimmed by $373,198 Its Position

American Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 14.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Money Management Llc sold 3,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 20,629 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.49 million, down from 24,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Money Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $162.69. About 3.15 million shares traded or 0.55% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS OPERATIONAL HEADWINDS TO CONTINUE IN 2Q; 21/04/2018 – DJ Union Pacific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNP); 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Operating Ratio 64.6%; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 02:27 PM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Business Volume Up 2%; 26/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN FULTON AND PEORIA COUNTIES, ILL; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC BELIEVES `COOLER HEADS WILL PREVAIL’ ON TARIFFS; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO FULLY IMPLEMENT PTC BY `NO LATER’ THAN 2020; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Rev $5.48B; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC Interstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service

Lakeview Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 11.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc sold 2,806 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 21,115 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.83 million, down from 23,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 10/04/2018 – Compuware Announces Day One Support for the IBM z14 ZR1; 08/03/2018 – Microsoft Corporation vs Improved Search LLC | Terminated-Adverse Judgment | 03/08/2018; 15/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Xbox Unit Seeks to Lure Game Makers to Cloud; 11/04/2018 – Commvault Expands Microsoft Azure Stack Integration; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT, IBM, DELL, HPE ARE SAID TO BE INVOLVED IN INITIATIVE; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WAS $0.95 AND INCREASED 36%; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture; 03/04/2018 – RedSeal Formalizes Channel Partner Program to Address Growing Global Demand to Model, Measure and Manage Hybrid Data Centers; 16/05/2018 – Regina Leader: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 26/03/2018 – Global Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Named One of the Most Trusted Brands of the Year

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 16.74 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

American Money Management Llc, which manages about $201.60M and $187.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,037 shares to 45,465 shares, valued at $5.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares 0 (STIP) by 12,138 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,028 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Apriem Advsr invested in 0.15% or 2,846 shares. Ancora Advsrs Limited Co owns 24,527 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Aull & Monroe Investment Management reported 1.17% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Bartlett And Co Limited Liability Co invested 0.24% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Wellington Mngmt Group Inc Llp reported 19.14M shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Navellier & Associate reported 19,441 shares. Security Commercial Bank Of So Dak stated it has 2.34% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Guardian Cap Advisors Lp has invested 0.1% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 1,297 were accumulated by Harbour Lc. Swedbank reported 728,163 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. First Quadrant LP Ca owns 71,825 shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. Acropolis Invest Management Ltd Llc owns 800 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Private Ocean has 0.01% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). L S Inc invested in 3,400 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Dsc Advsrs LP reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marathon Cap Management reported 1.46% stake. Wesbanco Bankshares has 329,515 shares. Private Ocean Limited reported 24,093 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Pitcairn has invested 1.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Minnesota-based Foundry Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Marshall Sullivan Wa stated it has 1.62% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Diker Limited Liability Company has invested 0.74% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Vista Capital Prns accumulated 5,713 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs stated it has 38,405 shares or 1.39% of all its holdings. Mississippi-based Trustmark Bankshares Tru Department has invested 0.55% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 310,584 shares. Assetmark Inc holds 329,454 shares. Ionic Cap Mngmt Lc, New York-based fund reported 3,540 shares. Pnc Serv Gru reported 12.89 million shares or 1.69% of all its holdings. Stevens Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 175,166 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.