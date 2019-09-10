As Union Pacific (UNP) Stock Rose, Triangle Securities Wealth Management Decreased by $390,780 Its Stake; First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Has Raised Its Cvs Health (CVS) Stake

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 36.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold 2,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 3,990 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $667,000, down from 6,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $166.12. About 3.20M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 22/05/2018 – “Mad Money” Jim Cramer gets Union Pacific Chairman and CEO Lance Fritz’s take on trade and the Trump administration’s NAFTA talks; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Raiload – 04/13/2018 03:22 PM; 14/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Operating Ratio 64.6%; 22/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO MISS 2019 TARGET OF 60% OPERATING RATIO; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO LANCE FRITZ SAYS HIRING BONUSES HAVE BEEN IMPLEMENTED BY CO IN CERTAIN AREAS ONLY AND NOT ACROSS THE BOARD – CNBC; 05/03/2018 UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $450M IN TEXAS TRANSPORTATION IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CEO Lance Fritz to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 20.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co bought 11,911 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 70,605 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.81 million, up from 58,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $63.68. About 8.23 million shares traded or 1.61% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Plans Initiative on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Announces Plans to Focus on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s to Sell EntrustRx to CVS — Deal Digest; 04/05/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Jury decides to not press charges in 2017’s fatal CVS shooting in Davie; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health completes world’s third-largest corporate bond sale; 19/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Launches First Campaign Featuring Unaltered Beauty lmagery; 07/03/2018 – CVS’s Mega-Bond Deal Isn’t Reviving Corporates: Markets Live; 11/05/2018 – CVS HEALTH: ALREADY POSITIONED TO IMPLEMENT MANY KEY PROPOSALS; 16/03/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Now Offering New Shingles Vaccine at Locations Nationwide; 06/03/2018 – CVS Starts Blockbuster Debt Sale to Fund $68 Billion Aetna Deal

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $897.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 24,938 shares to 163,230 shares, valued at $8.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Indexiq Etf Tr (MNA) by 20,644 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,591 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.68B for 17.09 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.