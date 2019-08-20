As Union Pacific (UNP) Stock Rose, Shareholder Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Has Raised Its Holding; Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Holding in Starbucks (SBUX) Trimmed by $429,200 as Stock Value Rose

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 36.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc sold 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The hedge fund held 10,050 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $747,000, down from 15,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $96.66. About 4.82 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 15/05/2018 – The Manifest Finds Starbucks Is User Favorite in Survey of Restaurant Loyalty Apps; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks 2Q Adj EPS 53c; 03/05/2018 – ABC7 News: .@ABC NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Two black men arrested at a Philadelphia Starbucks talk about the settlement they reached and; 08/05/2018 – Fitch: Starbucks’ Ratings Unaffected by Licensing Agreement with Nestle; 03/04/2018 – Starbucks’ big bet on lunch could steal diners from Panera; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS: TRANSACTION EXPECTED EPS ACCRETIVE BY END OF FY 2021; 18/04/2018 – Starbucks is closing for an afternoon in May and it could cost them millions; 29/05/2018 – Starbucks baristas find anti-bias training has a limited scope but is a good start; 30/03/2018 – Starbucks coffee in California must have a cancer warning, judge rules; 25/04/2018 – PA House of Reps: Rabb says his non-discrimination bill could have prevented Starbucks incident

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd bought 1,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 72,013 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.04M, up from 70,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $168.76. About 1.95 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS MEXICO TRADE MADE UP 11% OF ITS 2017 VOLUME; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 10:32 AM; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/09/2018 04:07 PM; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Raiload – 04/13/2018 03:22 PM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific: Well Positioned to Benefit From Another Year of Positive Volume Growth, Solid Core Pricing Gains; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 27/04/2018 – Union Pacific Announces National Park Foundation Partnership Encouraging Next Gen to Explore America’s Backyard; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 15

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $510.43 million and $562.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM) by 24,595 shares to 389,063 shares, valued at $13.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macroview Invest Ltd Liability accumulated 55 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Salem Invest Counselors reported 0.18% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Cullinan Assocs owns 161,675 shares. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd owns 17.13% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 9.97M shares. Umb Natl Bank N A Mo owns 230,680 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.24% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Columbia Asset Management reported 90,711 shares. Founders Fincl Secs Ltd reported 11,885 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Management Limited Liability Co owns 0.05% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 1,995 shares. South State reported 4,705 shares stake. Fort Washington Invest Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 1.31 million shares. Btim Corp owns 829,768 shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. 1.80M are owned by United Ser Automobile Association. Credit Agricole S A accumulated 182 shares. Edge Wealth Ltd Liability Corp holds 318 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 34.52 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Nuwave Inv Mngmt Lc has 0.54% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 2,755 shares. Modera Wealth Management Lc holds 0.16% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 5,074 shares. Moreover, Archford Capital Strategies Ltd has 0.53% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Copeland Mngmt Ltd Company reported 25,176 shares. Captrust Advsrs owns 37,582 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Berkshire Asset Lc Pa holds 0.03% or 2,387 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd reported 1,564 shares stake. Carroll Finance Assoc reported 6,487 shares stake. Marietta Inv Ltd Co holds 1% or 18,960 shares in its portfolio. 40 are held by Td Capital Mngmt Lc. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.3% or 101,635 shares. Exchange Capital Mngmt has invested 0.62% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Primecap Mgmt Ca reported 2.68 million shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. State Street Corp reported 0.39% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Bowling Port Mgmt Lc holds 0.27% or 10,109 shares.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $6.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 105,001 shares to 523,724 shares, valued at $25.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Welltower Inc by 23,945 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 226,193 shares, and cut its stake in Teradyne Inc (NYSE:TER).