As Union Pacific (UNP) Stock Rose, Shareholder Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Lowered Its Position; Swedbank Has Lifted Its Exelon (EXC) Position by $2.00 Million; Valuation Rose

Swedbank increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 1.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank bought 39,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.63M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $131.77M, up from 2.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $49.06. About 3.90 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 20.90% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 11/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS POWER AT QUAD CITIES 2 REACTOR TO 97% FROM 100%:NRC; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS BRAIDWOOD 2 REACTOR POWER TO 73% FROM 100%: NRC; 29/03/2018 – Exelon To Purchase ENGIE North America’s LNG Import Terminal; 26/04/2018 – EXELON CORP SAYS IS SETTING A GOAL TO REDUCE GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS FROM ITS INTERNAL OPERATIONS BY 15 PERCENT BY 2022; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS BYRON 2 REACTOR POWER TO 72% FROM 100%: NRC; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS LASALLE 2 REACTOR POWER TO 63% FROM 100%: NRC; 10/04/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 02/05/2018 – EXELON SEES 2Q EPS 55C TO 65C; 04/04/2018 – Steve Scalise: Exelon Utilities Passing Along $525M to Customers Because of Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 20/03/2018 – EXELON’S NINE MILE POINT 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 3%: NRC

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 4.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd sold 9,557 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 181,821 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.40M, down from 191,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $174.05. About 1.96 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hexavest Inc holds 1.25% or 1.96 million shares in its portfolio. Evercore Wealth Limited Liability Corporation owns 4,108 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 14.05 million shares. Kopp Investment Advsrs Ltd Co accumulated 17,251 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Tru Department Mb Fincl Bank N A accumulated 672 shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 269,352 shares. 476,328 were accumulated by Foundry Limited Liability Corporation. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested in 751,555 shares. Proffitt & Goodson stated it has 928 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bryn Mawr invested 0.02% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Gamco Et Al holds 5,175 shares or 0% of its portfolio. M&T Savings Bank Corporation invested in 169,681 shares. New York-based Hilton Capital Lc has invested 0% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Regal Advisors Lc, a Michigan-based fund reported 20,272 shares. Cambridge Inv Advsrs holds 109,351 shares.

Swedbank, which manages about $21.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 1.42 million shares to 975,328 shares, valued at $92.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lam Research Cor (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 681,783 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 413,914 shares, and cut its stake in Roper Industries (NYSE:ROP).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $837,900 activity.

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64 billion and $10.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI) by 5,164 shares to 46,134 shares, valued at $4.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Camden Ppty Tr (NYSE:CPT) by 3,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,710 shares, and has risen its stake in Essential Pptys Rlty Tr Inc.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $2.25 EPS, up 13.64% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.98 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.61B for 19.34 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.58% EPS growth.

