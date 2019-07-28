As Union Pacific (UNP) Stock Rose, Palestra Capital Management Boosted by $77.29 Million Its Stake; Synovus Financial (SNV) Shareholder New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has Raised Its Position

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Synovus Financial Corp (SNV) by 41.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought 9,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 33,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15M, up from 23,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Synovus Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.99B market cap company. The stock increased 2.88% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $38.19. About 1.42M shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 35.91% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net $100.6M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Non-Interest Income $67M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Margin Was 3.78%; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 SHARE BUYBACKS UP TO $150M; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q EPS 84C; 09/04/2018 – Synovus: Liliana C. McDaniel, Chief Accounting Officer, to Retire at End of April; 24/04/2018 – Synovus Announces Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 26/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $56; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Adj EPS 86c; 04/04/2018 – Synovus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Palestra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 96.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc bought 462,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 940,040 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $157.18M, up from 477,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $174.23. About 1.62 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 10/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Operating Ratio 64.6%; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 02/04/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 02:54 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC IS HIRING WORKERS, HAS NO ONE ON FURLOUGHS; 19/03/2018 – LISC: Union Pacific gives $3M to bolster U.S. workforce, lift communities; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Raiload – 04/13/2018 03:22 PM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Business Volume Up 2%

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, which manages about $2.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Class A Shares (NYSE:V) by 4,800 shares to 146,484 shares, valued at $22.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 375,966 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co (NYSE:WFC).

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46M and $3.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd by 24,595 shares to 2.35M shares, valued at $127.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 219,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 785,285 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).