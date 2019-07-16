As Union Pacific (UNP) Stock Rose, Osborne Partners Capital Management Lowered by $3.25 Million Its Stake; As Boeing Co (BA) Shares Declined, Shareholder Cornerstone Advisors Increased Its Stake

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 28.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc sold 19,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 49,606 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.29M, down from 69,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $175.83. About 1.15 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 09/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/18/2018 02:39 PM; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 10:45 AM; 12/03/2018 – UNP KANSAS INVESTMENT PART OF $3.3B NETWORK INVESTMENT FOR 2018; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/15/2018 05:42 AM; 05/03/2018 UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $450M IN TEXAS TRANSPORTATION IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO MISS 2019 TARGET OF 60% OPERATING RATIO; 02/04/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC DETAILS POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL ROLLOUT ON WEBSITE; 22/03/2018 – Laughlin AF Base: Laughlin safety, Union Pacific caution drivers crossing railroads

Cornerstone Advisors Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 30.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Advisors Inc bought 958 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,094 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56 million, up from 3,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $364.47. About 1.36M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 23/03/2018 – The ITC had widely been expected to side with Chicago-based Boeing, which accused Bombardier of dumping the planes, or selling them below cost, in the U.S. market; 15/03/2018 – GE is building the GE9X for Boeing’s new 777x long-haul airplane; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS TALKING TO AUSTRALIAN AUTHORITIES ABOUT POTENTIAL JET EXPORT FINANCING, BUT CRITICAL TO GET U.S. EXIM ON LINE AGAIN; 25/04/2018 – BOEING TO OFFER ROHDE & SCHWARZ SDAR TO H-47 CHINOOK CUSTOMERS; 13/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs and Boeing have been responsible for all but a few points in the Dow gains this year; 11/04/2018 – Airbus sees backloaded deliveries in 2018, reaffirms target; 20/04/2018 – FAA, European Air Regulators to Impose Emergency Inspection Requirements for Some Boeing 737 Engines; 05/04/2018 – Trump proposes $100 billion more in new tariffs on China; 07/03/2018 – JET AIR YET TO PROVIDE CONFIGURATION ON ORDER FOR BOEING 787S; 25/04/2018 – The 4 major indexes ended the day with mixed results. The Dow snapped a 5-day losing streak as Boeing soared on strong earnings

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $2.25 EPS, up 13.64% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.98 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.59 billion for 19.54 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.58% EPS growth.

