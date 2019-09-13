As Union Pacific (UNP) Stock Rose, Montecito Bank & Trust Has Decreased by $334,789 Its Stake; As United Technologies (UTX) Stock Price Declined, Headinvest Has Upped Stake

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 17.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust sold 1,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 9,538 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.61 million, down from 11,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.65B market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $171.24. About 1.57 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES 2018 PRODUCTIVITY LESS THAN $300-350M GOAL; 22/03/2018 – Laughlin AF Base: Laughlin safety, Union Pacific caution drivers crossing railroads; 02/04/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $164 FROM $162; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC TO BE 100% INSTALLED BY YR END 2018; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: ARKEMA INC. V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/13/2018 03:24 PM; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Raiload – 04/13/2018 03:22 PM; 25/04/2018 – METROLINK ANNOUNCES PTC INTEROPERABILITY W/ UNION PACIFIC

Headinvest Llc increased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 21.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Headinvest Llc bought 6,076 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 34,535 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.50 million, up from 28,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Headinvest Llc who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $138.59. About 1.92M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 22/05/2018 – UTX: INTERESTED IN POTENTIAL SOLE-SOURCE ENGINE FOR BOEING NMA; 02/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: UTC Set to Win EU Approval for $23 Billion Rockwell Collins Deal; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP SAYS IS IN RECEIPT OF A CORRESPONDENCE FROM THIRD POINT IN WHICH IT EXPRESSES ITS VIEWS ON THE COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO STRUCTURE; 31/05/2018 – Bryant Heating & Cooling Systems and USO of Indiana Honor Local Military at Third Annual Event at Indianapolis Motor Speedway; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES INCREASE IN PRATT INVENTORY TURNS; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO: `HUGE OPPORTUNITY’ IN REVENUE SYNERGIES OF COL DEAL; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO STILL SEES ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL CLOSE MID-2018; 16/03/2018 – Hayes argues that the United States should avoid trade complications for the sake of companies like Boeing; 23/05/2018 – SBA Administrator’s Statement on Announcement of United Technologies Corp and SBA Joint Initiative; 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: 1Q GTF DELIVERIES LOWER THAN EXPECTED, ON TRACK FOR YR

Headinvest Llc, which manages about $500.60 million and $353.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bhp Billiton Ltd Adr (NYSE:BHP) by 10,215 shares to 8,996 shares, valued at $523,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intermediate Term Cor (VCIT) by 4,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,900 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM).

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “United Technologies: Breaking Down the Breakup – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Raytheon vs. United Technologies – The Motley Fool” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About United Technologies Corporation (UTX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why United Technologies Shares Gained 10.6% in April – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Collins Aerospace to support C-130H modifications – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Appleton Prns Ma stated it has 0.45% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). S&Co Inc invested 0.06% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Lc holds 13,950 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company owns 0.14% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 1.73M shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.05% or 22,341 shares. Css Ltd Liability Com Il reported 17,855 shares stake. Mufg Americas accumulated 92,551 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Hap Trading Limited Liability Company invested in 0.73% or 73,340 shares. Canal Insurance has invested 3.86% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). St Johns Inv Commerce Ltd Liability Com reported 4,752 shares stake. First Hawaiian Financial Bank invested 0.18% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Curbstone Finance Mgmt Corp owns 25,290 shares. United Fire invested in 7,000 shares. Arizona State Retirement System stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Kornitzer Cap Ks accumulated 70,204 shares.

Montecito Bank & Trust, which manages about $331.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 7,995 shares to 24,877 shares, valued at $3.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth Etf (IWF) by 2,113 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,833 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO).

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Union Pacific Train Derails At Illinois Rail Yard – Benzinga” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Companies Growing Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Union Pacific Is Relatively Overvalued – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “When Should You Buy Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.