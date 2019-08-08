As Union Pacific (UNP) Stock Rose, Marietta Investment Partners Has Increased Holding; As Hershey Co (HSY) Stock Rose, Pennsylvania Trust Co Has Lifted by $347,358 Its Position

Marietta Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 18.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc bought 2,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 18,960 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17 million, up from 15,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $166.92. About 2.07 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Rev $5.48B; 10/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $140; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES COAL HEADWINDS ON LOW NATURAL GAS PRICES; 12/03/2018 – KANSAS TRANSPORTATION GETS $113M BOOST FROM UNION PACIFIC; 09/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Adds Union Pacific; 12/03/2018 – UNP KANSAS INVESTMENT PART OF $3.3B NETWORK INVESTMENT FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 26/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT AND DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION–IN CERRO GORDO; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: VALERO MARKETING AND SUPPLY COMPANY AND VALERO RAIL PARTNERS, LLC V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Hershey Co (HSY) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought 3,047 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.45% . The institutional investor held 64,857 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.45 million, up from 61,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Hershey Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $152.61. About 1.04M shares traded. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has risen 55.15% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 26/04/2018 – Hershey 1Q Adj EPS $1.41; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY: ADVERTISING SPENDING ON ‘CORE CHOCOLATE’ IS UP; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Hershey $Benchmark; 2Y +55-60, 3Y +60-65, 5Y +75a; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO HSY.N – APRIL RETAIL TAKEAWAY IS EXPECTED TO BE DOWN SIGNIFICANTLY VS PRIOR YEAR DUE TO CONSUMER SHOPPING BEHAVIOR IN A SHORTER SEASON; 09/03/2018 – HERSHEY OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 25/05/2018 – The Hershey Company Teams Up With Hershey Native & Soccer Phenom Christian Pulisic; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO – TOTAL CAPITAL ADDITIONS, INCLUDING SOFTWARE, ARE NOW EXPECTED TO BE $355 MLN TO $375 MLN FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – Hershey Says Net Sales to Rise Toward Lower End of Guidance — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY-QTRLY BUSINESS IN CHINA CONTINUED TO SEQUENTIALLY IMPROVE, RESULTING IN CONSTANT CURRENCY NET SALES INCREASE OF ABOUT 1 PCT VS YEAR AGO PERIOD; 03/04/2018 – Hershey Entertainment & Resorts’ new TV solution and Guest Internet aids in creating unique experiences

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon reported 7.52M shares. Kames Cap Public Ltd reported 0.07% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Montrusco Bolton Invs holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 35,870 shares. Beach Investment Counsel Pa reported 0.98% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Arvest Fincl Bank Division owns 143,246 shares. Comerica Comml Bank holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 202,735 shares. Mariner Limited Co accumulated 0.24% or 101,540 shares. Hills Retail Bank Trust Company invested 0.24% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Veritas Investment Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 4,050 shares. 273,073 were accumulated by Eagle Asset Management. Brookfield Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 12,170 shares. James Inv holds 0% or 10 shares in its portfolio. Comml Bank Of Hawaii reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Hamel Assocs Incorporated has invested 1.61% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Sit Assoc Inc holds 0.74% or 139,430 shares.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why British American Tobacco, Neptune Wellness Solutions, and Union Pacific Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” on July 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Key Themes to Track When Union Pacific Reports Earnings – The Motley Fool” published on July 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “When Should You Buy Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Union Pacific: Hats Off – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Will Weak Shipments Hurt Union Pacific’s (UNP) Q2 Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Marietta Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $392.24M and $317.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,642 shares to 28,164 shares, valued at $5.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ternium Sa (NYSE:TX) by 100,157 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,474 shares, and cut its stake in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Hershey Declares Quarterly Dividends NYSE:HSY – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UBS warms up to Hershey – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 selling transactions for $267.35 million activity. On Tuesday, July 30 the insider HERSHEY TRUST CO sold $1.53 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold HSY shares while 182 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 107.36 million shares or 0.42% less from 107.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) for 3,613 shares. Hl Fincl Limited Company owns 28,755 shares. Sand Hill Glob Advisors Limited, California-based fund reported 31,193 shares. Cibc Ww stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Allstate has invested 0.03% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Wagner Bowman Management Corp invested 0.1% of its portfolio in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Tarbox Family Office Inc stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Guardian Life Ins Of America accumulated 394 shares. The Georgia-based Capital Invest Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Company holds 2,386 shares. Moreover, Royal Bancshares Of Canada has 0.02% invested in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) for 344,219 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Swiss Fincl Bank stated it has 855,226 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Asset Management One reported 0.04% stake. 32,281 are held by Beese Fulmer Inv Mngmt.