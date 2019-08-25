As Union Pacific (UNP) Stock Rose, J Goldman & Company LP Has Trimmed by $6.87 Million Its Stake; Automatic Data Processing In (Call) (ADP) Stake Maintained by Hsbc Holdings Plc

J Goldman & Company Lp decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 55.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp sold 41,153 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 32,925 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.51M, down from 74,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $6.09 during the last trading session, reaching $159.98. About 3.59 million shares traded or 14.92% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL AND COKE WERE DOWN 3 PCT DRIVEN PRIMARILY BY A CONTRACT CHANGE, COUPLED WITH LOWER NATURAL GAS PRICES – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CITES `UNANTICIPATED OPERATIONAL ISSUES’; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q EPS $1.68, EST. $1.66; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Sinks as `Operational Challenges’ Raise Costs; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 64.6 PERCENT, IMPROVED 0.6 POINTS; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 06:36 AM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Rev $5.48B; 06/03/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference

Hsbc Holdings Plc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (Call) (ADP) by 138.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hsbc Holdings Plc bought 20,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 35,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69M, up from 14,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hsbc Holdings Plc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $4.73 during the last trading session, reaching $164.8. About 1.69 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Franchise Report (Table); 23/05/2018 – Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2022 – Accenture, ADP, IBM, lnfosys, and Randstad are Leading the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Activist Funds D.E. Shaw, Sachem Head Build Small Stakes in Automatic Data Processing; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Wages Grow 2.9 Percent Over Past Year, Information Industry Experienced Highest Wage Growth of 5.6 Percent; 04/04/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 241K in February vs. 205K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 06/05/2018 – FRENCH STATE SHOULD SELL ADP STAKE, FRANCAIS DES JEUX: LE MAIRE; 15/03/2018 – Final decision on state sale of France’s ADP in the spring – APE; 02/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC ADP.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $119; 11/05/2018 – Ontario Teachers Adds Heico, Exits ADP, Cuts XPO Logistics: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future Workforce

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davenport And Company Ltd Company reported 0.04% stake. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 0.09% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 37,800 shares. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability (Trc) holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 6,424 shares. Field And Main Natl Bank invested in 2,700 shares or 0.41% of the stock. The Massachusetts-based Martingale Asset Limited Partnership has invested 0.59% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Barr E S reported 0.03% stake. Atlantic Union Bancorp owns 1,954 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As accumulated 0% or 64,754 shares. 34,000 were reported by Highland Lp. Shell Asset Mngmt has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Armstrong Henry H has invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Edgemoor Invest Advisors, a Maryland-based fund reported 3,043 shares. Stewart And Patten Limited Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 144,092 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited Liability Corporation owns 68,052 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited holds 193,145 shares or 1.22% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Monday Option Activity: DGX, ADP, ALGN – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Strategic Value Investing: Estimates of Cash Flows – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 21, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Hits a New 52-Week High – Nasdaq” published on March 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Markets Pull Back Slightly, ADP & BLS This Week – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Hsbc Holdings Plc, which manages about $54.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN) by 2,258 shares to 14,213 shares, valued at $3.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sysco Corp (Call) (NYSE:SYY) by 800,214 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,200 shares, and cut its stake in Teledyne Technologies Inc (NYSE:TDY).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 16.46 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Union Pacific Corporation’s (NYSE:UNP) ROE Of 34% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Union Pacific: Cost Take-Outs Outweigh Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “International Competition And Trade Uncertainty Weigh On US Rail Volumes For Grain – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Employee Levels At U.S. Class I Rail Operations Drop – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

J Goldman & Company Lp, which manages about $1.17B and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (Call) (NYSE:EXP) by 157,500 shares to 175,000 shares, valued at $14.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Vision Hldgs Inc by 329,109 shares in the quarter, for a total of 545,025 shares, and has risen its stake in Therapeuticsmd Inc (NYSEMKT:TXMD).