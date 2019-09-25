As Union Pacific (UNP) Stock Rose, Holder Teacher Retirement System Of Texas Has Lowered by $20.31 Million Its Stake; Eos Management LP Stake in Addus Homecare (ADUS) Has Trimmed as Valuation Rose

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 72.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas sold 120,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 44,846 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.58 million, down from 165,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $165.08. About 3.45 million shares traded or 11.36% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL TWO-THIRDS IMPLEMENTED; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: ARKEMA INC. V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO FULLY IMPLEMENT PTC BY `NO LATER’ THAN 2020; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO SAYS MAJOR SERVICE METRICS IMPROVING; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q OPER REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.38B; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES `STEADY IMPROVEMENTS’ TO NETWORK CONGESTION; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS REDEMPTION RESULTED IN AN EARLY-EXTINGUISHMENT, NON-CASH, PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $85 MLN – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO BEGINS BANK OF AMERICA CONF. PRESENTATION; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 02:27 PM; 22/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Eos Management Lp decreased its stake in Addus Homecare (ADUS) by 20.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eos Management Lp sold 440,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.06% . The hedge fund held 1.73 million shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $129.79M, down from 2.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eos Management Lp who had been investing in Addus Homecare for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $80.47. About 155,913 shares traded. Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) has risen 23.41% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ADUS News: 02/04/2018 – Addus HomeCare Announces Purchase Of Arcadia Home Care & Staffing Business; 14/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare To Participate In 2018 UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE BUYS ASSETS OF ARCADIA HOME CARE & STAFFING; 05/03/2018 – Addus HomeCare 4Q EPS 28c; 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2018 RESULTS; 01/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Completes Purchase Of Ambercare; 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – ADDUS CLOSED TRANSACTION ON APRIL 1, 2018 WITH FUNDING FROM DELAYED DRAW TERM LOAN PORTION OF ITS CREDIT FACILITY; 30/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 05/03/2018 Addus HomeCare 4Q Rev $112M; 07/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare 1Q Rev $109.4M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 14 investors sold ADUS shares while 38 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 12.82 million shares or 0.40% less from 12.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hsbc Public Limited Company holds 7,812 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System accumulated 3,477 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Northern Tru reported 0% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). 11,900 are owned by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Mason Street Lc reported 3,388 shares. 171,740 were reported by Cortina Asset Management Llc. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt holds 0% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) or 60,410 shares. Clarivest Asset Management invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). The Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 13,145 shares. Qs Investors Llc reported 50,750 shares stake. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) for 29,766 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company invested in 2,383 shares or 0% of the stock. Perritt Capital holds 0.67% or 27,996 shares.

Analysts await Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 21.95% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.41 per share. ADUS’s profit will be $6.56 million for 40.24 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Addus HomeCare Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.38% EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $32.60 million activity.

More notable recent Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Addus HomeCare Announces Second-Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Addus HomeCare: A Tiny But Growing Share Of A $60 Billion Market – Seeking Alpha” on November 20, 2018. More interesting news about Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for April 1, 2019 : NVGS, FUV, SGLB – Nasdaq” published on March 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Does Addus HomeCare Corporation’s (NASDAQ:ADUS) P/E Ratio Tell You? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Union Pacific Is Relatively Overvalued – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “When Should You Buy Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Federal Safety Agency Issues Air Brake Recommendations To Freight Railroads – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Transportation Stock Could Have More Room to Run – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 16.98 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $12.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 85,683 shares to 116,691 shares, valued at $13.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Linde Plc by 5,053 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,046 shares, and has risen its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SPR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,800 were accumulated by Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Com. Commonwealth National Bank Of Aus owns 1.52M shares or 2.49% of their US portfolio. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc Tx owns 5,823 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc holds 0.91% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 28,682 shares. Cardinal Mgmt holds 0.08% or 1,674 shares. Markston International Llc holds 120,994 shares or 2.38% of its portfolio. Stearns Ser Group Inc Inc stated it has 0.14% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Moreover, Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Co has 0.25% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Atlantic Union Bancorp reported 7,559 shares. Smith Salley & Assocs invested in 1.37% or 53,899 shares. Moreover, Ar Asset has 0.47% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 7,700 shares. 15,428 were reported by First Citizens Financial Bank Trust Communications. Tower Rech Capital Ltd (Trc) invested in 0.17% or 15,019 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Clark Mngmt Gru Incorporated has invested 0.86% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 13,392 were accumulated by Security Savings Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia.